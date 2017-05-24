Business news highlights May 24 2017

Lower the cost of healthcare, AAR urges stakeholders

AAR Managing Director, Caroline Munene has appealed to stakeholders in the health sector to devise ways of lowering the cost of healthcare in the country.

She has said a tough operating environment characterized by increased cost of health care is eating into the underwriter’s profit.

“Several factors are driving up health costs in the country including inefficiencies, over-servicing those with insurance, inflated consultancy, diagnostic and procedure fees. These among other factors have led to an increase in claim ratios and thus declining revenues for insurers,” Munene said.

The spiraling cost of healthcare in Kenya has seen AAR Insurance net profit for 2016 fall by 23% to Ksh218 million from Ksh285 million in 2015.

Despite posting a 48 percent growth in gross premiums, the company’s profit before tax fell from Ksh411 million in 2015 to Ksh319 million.

27-year-old Nigerian systems engineer wins Ksh3.35 million Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation

Godwin Benson designed Tuteria, an online platform that links students to qualified tutors in their area and within their budget. Users find the skill they want to learn on an app on their phone, set their budget, and wait to be connected to the nearest tutor.

Benson won £25,000. At the awards ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya on 23 May 2017, the four finalists delivered presentations, before Africa Prize judges and a live audience voted for the most promising engineering innovation.

Benson developed the platform based on the experiences he had as a young tutor. An important part of the service is that both students and teachers are thoroughly vetted before being allowed to use the platform.

The platform has a rating system, and student’s book lessons using an upfront online payment system. Tutors are paid once the lessons have been confirmed, and Tuteria takes 15 to 30 per cent commission for each paid lesson.

Maize flour shortage will end in June, says Millers Association

The Cereal Millers Association (CMA) has stated that the shortage of subsidised maize flour is set to persist until early next month when the staple will hit the shop shelves, with the arrival of 445,000 bags of Mexican grain at the Mombasa port.

The Association said on Tuesday a steady supply of the Sh90 a packet maize flour depends on the new maize cargo expected to land at the port next Sunday.

The millers’ lobby says they have been unable to meet the demand for the subsidised flour, terming the 335,000 bags of cheap Mexican maize imported on May 9 inadequate.

“Given that the market was fairly dry before the subsidy programme began, and the high demand because the retail price is so exciting, it will take time to maintain consistent supply,” said CMA chairman Nick Hutchinson.