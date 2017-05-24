4 ways to take better care of your sexual health

Don’t put your reproductive future at risk when you have the power in your hands. Aside from using protection, here a few things you could do.

Reduce your alcohol and tobacco consumption

Even though it might not seem like there is a direct link between smoking and drinking in relation to sexual health, they are both detrimental to your sex life. Alcohol might lower inhibitions and that seems to be a storied starting point to making poor decisions. Apart from putting yourself at risk, smoking and drinking alcohol can lead to infertility. Lower sperm count, erectile dysfunction and low libido are just some of the problems encountered with heavy drug usage.

Eat healthy

Every few years the word ‘healthy’ takes on a new dimension leaving people confused. With this uncertainty a good way to make sure that you are on the right side of the debate is sticking to the tried and true. Eat fruits and vegetables with every meal preferably, drink plenty of water, eat foods that are low in fat, opt for whole carbs and cut down junk food to the bare minimum. What you eat can affect your sexual performance.

Be honest

If you are with a partner it’s always a good idea to get the nitty gritty out of the way earlier on. Be open and honest with each other so that both of you know exactly what you are getting into. Get tested ideally before engaging in any sexual activities so that you both have a clear picture of where your starting point is.

Get tested, again

For your continued health, it is the only thing to do. Certain STIs could lead to infertility down the line if left unchecked and a small problem will turn into a big one.