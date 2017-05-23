We are grounded, kindly approve the Revenue Bill, Governors plead with Parliament

The Council of Governors (CoG) has accused Parliament of attempting to underminecounty governments by placing ‘unnecessary’ hurdles in executing its mandate.

Speaking during the release of the Report on the State of Devolution, Governors said the level of unwillingness exhibited by both the National Assembly and the Senate in the passage of the Division of Revenue Bill 2017-18, clearly showed they are not ready to support devolution.

They now say that failure and continued delays by Parliament in approving the Revenue Bill may lead to a chaotic transition of the devolved units after the August 8 elections.

Outgoing Council of Governors Chairman Peter Munya disclosed that the standoff between the two houses of Parliament could paralyse the approval of county budgets.

“The counties need to prepare their budgets and that is only possible if they know the amount of money allocated to them. We might not have the county governments if the National Assembly does not take action on this issue,” Munya said.

Munya, who is Meru Governor, said the Sh29 billion bonus proposed by the Senate was crucial in the dispatch of the governors’ mandate.

In the Revenue Bill, the National Assembly had proposed the counties receive Sh323 billion, but the Senate increased the allocation to Sh352 billion. The National Assembly rejected the Sh29 billion increase.

The National Assembly went ahead to pass the Appropriations Bill, which allows for expenditure at the national level, despite the Division of Revenue Bill being at the mediation stage over the Sh29 billion increment.

President Uhuru Kenyatta complicated matters further after he assented to the Appropriations Bill, 2017, giving authority to the National Treasury to start drawing its share of the revenue from the national coffers, while the counties remain stranded.

The President’s action angered the county bosses and challenged the Office of the Attorney General over its advisory role to the county governments, adding it was only mandated to provide legal advice to the national government.

During the ceremony, CoG Chairman Munya handed over leadership to Governor Josphat Nanok (Turkana). Vice Chairman John Mruttu (Taita Taveta) was retained and will continue serving in the same capacity.

Meanwhile, William Kabogo (Kiambu) was elected the new whip taking over from his Marsabit counterpart Ukur Yattani. The leaders will serve as interim officials before the August 8 polls.