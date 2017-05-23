Uhuru, Raila skip IEBC Presidential candidates meet

Jubilee Party Presidential nominee Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA flagbearer Raila Odinga have today skipped a Presidential candidate’s round table convened by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) opting to send representatives from their parties.

Their move came even as independent candidates decried the stringent rules imposed on them saying the commission was plotting to lock them out of the election.

The independent candidates and those from the smaller political parties dismissed the ‘two horse’ race narrative saying the next Government will be made of independent candidates.

Speaking during the pre-nomination meeting at a Nairobi hotel this morning, the aspirants, led by the independent candidates caucus President Nazlin Omar, accused the Commission of setting up a trap to lock them out of the elections with only 76 days to go.

Of concern were the various requirements and in particular the requirement that a Presidential candidate must be supported by 2000 voters from at least 24 counties and who are not members of a political party. This they deemed a steep challenge and difficult to achieve.

“It is unconstitutional and independent candidates should not be compelled to verify that the signatures they present are of independent voters. It is none of our business or the IEBC’s to verify if the people who sign for us are independent voters or not,” she said.

Omar, who will be seeking a second stab at the presidency following her failed bid in 2007, sought for an extension of the election until the electoral agency gets its house in order.

Mr Abdouba Dida who graced the occasion cautioned the IEBC against discriminating on candidates from smaller political parties and those running as independents. ‘The two horse narrative is null and void, we will not be intimidated by discrimination, whether you are hated or loved by man it doesn’t change a thing, it is God who is in charge,’ said Mr. Dida.

Dida, who is a candidate of the Tunza Coalition, warned against ruling out independents as unserious challengers as he hit out at analysts predicting the elections as a two-horse race.

“Kenyans are unhappy with the current leadership. We urge those organizing the presidential debate to include all of us,” he said.

Over 4,000 aspirants have been cleared to run as independent candidates in the August 8 polls as the electoral agency shut the door on applications on May 8. The IEBC-Presidential aspirants meeting was summoned to iron out emerging issues as the commission prepares to hold the August 8th election.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati however, defended his commission from the bias claims saying the perception that the commission was seeking to lock them out was not true. ‘I assure you, the commission is just and fair to all candidates and the rules of nomination of candidates will be implemented backed by the rule of law and the constitution,’ said Mr Chebukati.

Mr Kenyatta who was notably missing from the meet was launching the commencement of construction of the Hass tower in Nairobi’s upper hill area. The Hass Tower will be a mixed use development and will be the tallest building in Africa.

Meanwhile NASA flagbearer Raila Odinga whose coalition has sued the commission chose to skip the meeting instead meeting with British High Commissioner to Kenya Nic Hailey earlier this morning at his Capitol Hill office where they discussed the upcoming general election and ties between Kenya and the UK.

Mr Odinga took the opportunity to send his personal condolences to the UK following last night’s terror attack at the Manchester Arena. The ODM Party leader also met delegations from Baringo and West Pokot as the coalition prepares to kick start its countrywide ‘meet the people’ tour in Isiolo tomorrow.