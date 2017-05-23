Uhuru calls UK PM Theresa May following Manchester terror attack

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday, May 23 sent his condolences to the United Kingdom after a terror attack at a music concert in Manchester left at least 22 people dead.

The President, who visited the European country a fortnight ago, made a telephone call to British Prime Minister Theresa May assuring her of Kenya’s support during this trying moment.

“We share a long history with the UK; we remain allies and partners. I have assured the Prime Minister, Rt Hon Theresa May, that she will have any help we can give; and that we will stand with her and with her country in the fight against extremism,” he said.

The Monday night attack took place outside an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena. The attack killed at least 22 people, including children, and was carried out by a lone suspect carrying a bomb, Manchester Police said.

If confirmed as a terror incident, it would be the deadliest attack on British soil since the 2005 London bombings, which killed 52 people.

During a recently-concluded trip to the UK, President Uhuru met PM May and investors on trade, investment and security as well as attended a summit on Somalia. He also visited China where he sought for foreign investment and infrastructure development support.

The President, accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, also met Prince William at the Buckingham Palace and discussed a wide range of issues, including wildlife conservation.