There is no two horse race, Chebukati tells presidential candidates

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has told local media houses to allocate equal airtime to all presidential candidates ahead of the August polls.

Chebukati was responding to concerns raised by presidential aspirant, Abduba Dida, alleging that media houses are skewed to Jubilee Party Presidential Candidate Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga, ignoring some aspirants and allocating the two more airtime.

“It is IEBC that vets who qualifies to go for which posts, if you give a certificate to a candidate, those organizing the presidential debate should not come with the idea of a two horse race,” Tunza coalition presidential aspirant, Mwalimu Abduba Dida told IEBC.

Dida said that in the 2013 presidential debate, himself and Safina Presidential Candidate Paul Muite were locked out of the forum by the organizers.

But Chebukati has assured the presidential aspirants that the commission is working closely with media houses to ensure all get fair coverage, insisting that the concept of a two-horse race does not apply when it comes to media coverage.

On campaign schedules, Chebukati said timetables for all presidential aspirants must be submitted and agreed on so as to ensure that there is no conflict and that peace is maintained throughout the campaign period.