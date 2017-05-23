Sports headlines-May 23 2017 Chelsea coach Antonio Conte named manager of the year

LMA name Chelsea coach Antonio Conte manager of the year

Chelsea coach Antonio Conte won the top two prizes at the League Managers’ Association’s annual awards evening.He was named manager of the year and Premier League manager of the year after leading Chelsea to the title in his first season in charge.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton won the Championship award after his team was promoted. Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder and Portsmouth’s Paul Cook claimed the respective League One and Two awards.

Chelsea boss Conte, whose team won a record 30 Premier League matches, could complete the Double on Saturday when his side play Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

Ex-Moto GP champion Nicky Hayden dies after crash

Former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden has died at the age 35, few days after being involved in an accident while cycling.He suffered “serious cerebral damage” after colliding with a car on the Rimini coastline in Italy on Wednesday, 17 May.The 2006 MotoGP championship winner was placed yhe intensive care unit of Cesena’s Maurizio Bufalini Hospital.

In a hospital statement that was issued on Thursday stated Hayden had suffered “a serious polytrauma”, a medical term to describe the condition of a person who has multiple traumatic injuries.

“We would like everyone to remember Nicky at his happiest – riding a motorcycle.He dreamed as a kid of being a pro-rider and not only achieved that but also managed to reach the pinnacle of his chosen sport,” his brother Tommy said.

David Moyes might end up in China – Chris Sutton

Former Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton says David Moyes will not have an easy time finding another job in the English Premier League and might end up in China after resigning as Sunderland manager.

Moyes, resigned yesterday after being in charge for only one season.

Sunderland finished bottom having won only six games and were relegated to the Championship.Sutton said Moyes would be able to find a new role outside the Premier league.

Moyes left in 2013 to replace Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United after 11 years in charge of Everton, but he was fired after 12 months into a six-year deal at Old Trafford.