News highlights-May 23 2017 Uhuru calls UK PM Theresa May following British terrorist attack

Uhuru calls UK PM Theresa May following British terrorist attack

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday, May 23 sent his condolences to the United Kingdom after a terror attack at a pop concert in Manchester left at least 22 people dead.

The President, who visited the European country a fortnight ago, made a telephone call to British Prime Minister Theresa May assuring her of Kenya’s support during this trying moment.

“We share a long history with the UK; we remain allies and partners. I have assured the Prime Minister, Rt Hon Theresa May, that she will have any help we can give; and that we will stand with her and with her country in the fight against extremism,” he said.

The Monday night attack took place outside an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena killed at least 22 people, including children, and was carried out by a lone suspect carrying a bomb, Manchester Police said.

In the UK, President Uhuru met PM May and investors on trade, investment and security as well as attended a summit on Somalia. He also visited China where he sought for foreign investment and infrastructure development support.

If confirmed as a terror incident, it would be the deadliest attack on British soil since the 2005 London bombings, which killed 52 people.

Kenya police step up surveillance after Manchester terror attack

Kenyan police have stepped up surveillance across the country in the wake of Monday night’s terror attack in the English city of Manchester, where 22 people were killed and more than 50 others wounded.

The terror attack occurred during a pop concert by US star Ariana Grande, causing panic in the 21,000-capacity venue after what eyewitnesses described as a “huge bomb-like bang” in the foyer area at the end of the concert.

“I have ordered officers to step up vigilance across the country in the wake of the terror attack in the UK,” Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet told Capital FM News on telephone.

He also urged members of the public to “report anything suspicious”.

IEBC loses bid to halt NASA case on Returning Officers

IEBC has lost a bid to have a case by the National Super Alliance (NASA) contesting its decision to deploy county and constituency Returning Officers unilaterally dismissed.

Justice George Odunga instead fixed the case for hearing on June 14 after ruling that the opposition alliance has a right to defend the Constitution where it is deemed to have been violated.

IEBC had opposed the matter lodged last week on grounds that NASA lacks capacity in law to institute the proceedings as a coalition.

Justice Odunga was told that NASA, unlike political parties, have no right to sue and be sued in their own names as they are unincorporated entities.

However, Justice Odunga ruled that “an applicant being persons who claims to be aggrieved by IEBC decision, clearly has standing under the constitution to agitate both its rights before the court to defend the Constitution.”