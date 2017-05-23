News headlines May 23 2017

Uhuru, Raila skip IEBC Presidential candidates meet

Jubilee Party Presidential nominee Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA flagbearer Raila Odinga have today skipped a Presidential candidate’s round table convened by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) opting to send representatives from their parties.

Their move came even as independent candidates decried the stringent rules imposed on them saying the commission was plotting to lock them out of the election.

The independent candidates and those from the smaller political parties dismissed the ‘two horse’ race narrative saying the next Government will be made of independent candidates.

Speaking during the pre-nomination meeting at a Nairobi hotel this morning, the aspirants, led by the independent candidates caucus President Nazlin Omar, accused the Commission of setting up a trap to lock them out of the elections with only 76 days to go.

Of concern were the various requirements and in particular the requirement that a Presidential candidate must be supported by 2000 voters from at least 24 counties and who are not members of a political party. This they deemed a steep challenge and difficult to achieve.

“It is unconstitutional and independent candidates should not be compelled to verify that the signatures they present are of independent voters. It is none of our business or the IEBC’s to verify if the people who sign for us are independent voters or not,” she said.

Omar, who will be seeking a second stab at the presidency following her failed bid in 2007, sought for an extension of the election until the electoral agency gets its house in order.

Mr Abdouba Dida who graced the occasion cautioned the IEBC against discriminating on candidates from smaller political parties and those running as independents. ‘The two horse narrative is null and void, we will not be intimidated by discrimination, whether you are hated or loved by man it doesn’t change a thing, it is God who is in charge,’ said Mr. Dida.

Over 4,000 aspirants have been cleared to run as independent candidates in the August 8 polls as the electoral agency shut the door on applications on May 8. The IEBC-Presidential aspirants meeting was summoned to iron out emerging issues as the commission prepares to hold the August 8th election.

There is no two horse race, Chebukati tells presidential candidates



Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has told local media houses to allocate equal airtime to all presidential candidates ahead of the August polls.

Chebukati was responding to concerns raised by presidential aspirant, Abduba Dida, alleging that media houses are skewed to Jubilee Party Presidential Candidate Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga, ignoring some aspirants and allocating the two more airtime.

“It is IEBC that vets who qualifies to go for which posts, if you give a certificate to a candidate, those organizing the presidential debate should not come with the idea of a two horse race,” Tunza coalition presidential aspirant, Mwalimu Abduba Dida told IEBC.

Dida said that in the 2013 presidential debate, himself and Safina Presidential Candidate Paul Muite were locked out of the forum by the organizers.

But Chebukati has assured the presidential aspirants that the commission is working closely with media houses to ensure all get fair coverage, insisting that the concept of a two-horse race does not apply when it comes to media coverage.

On campaign schedules, Chebukati said timetables for all presidential aspirants must be submitted and agreed on so as to ensure that there is no conflict and that peace is maintained throughout the campaign period.

We are grounded, kindly approve the Revenue Bill, Governors plead with Parliament

The Council of Governors (CoG) has accused Parliament of attempting to underminecounty governments by placing ‘unnecessary’ hurdles in executing its mandate.

Speaking during the release of the Report on the State of Devolution, Governors said the level of unwillingness exhibited by both the National Assembly and the Senate in the passage of the Division of Revenue Bill 2017-18, clearly showed they are not ready to support devolution.

They now say that failure and continued delays by Parliament in approving the Revenue Bill may lead to a chaotic transition of the devolved units after the August 8 elections.

Outgoing Council of Governors Chairman Peter Munya disclosed that the standoff between the two houses of Parliament could paralyse the approval of county budgets.

“The counties need to prepare their budgets and that is only possible if they know the amount of money allocated to them. We might not have the county governments if the National Assembly does not take action on this issue,” Munya said.

Munya, who is Meru Governor, said the Sh29 billion bonus proposed by the Senate was crucial in the dispatch of the governors’ mandate.

In the Revenue Bill, the National Assembly had proposed the counties receive Sh323 billion, but the Senate increased the allocation to Sh352 billion. The National Assembly rejected the Sh29 billion increase.

The National Assembly went ahead to pass the Appropriations Bill, which allows for expenditure at the national level, despite the Division of Revenue Bill being at the mediation stage over the Sh29 billion increment.

President Uhuru Kenyatta complicated matters further after he assented to the Appropriations Bill, 2017, giving authority to the National Treasury to start drawing its share of the revenue from the national coffers, while the counties remain stranded.