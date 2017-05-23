Hot topics May 23 2017

Scores perish at Ariana Grande Manchester concert blast

Ariana Grande has shared a brief, heart-breaking statement on Twitter following the deadly explosion at her concert in Manchester, England, on Monday night (May 22). “Broken,” she wrote. “From the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry. I don’t have words.”

The singer’s concert at Manchester Arena ended in tragedy when an explosion killed 22 people and injured at least 50 others. It is being treated as a “terrorist incident,” Manchester police stated.

Diamond Platnumz confirms for Koroga festival

Wasafi Records C.E.O and artiste Diamond Platnumz has confirmed that he will be headlining the 17th edition of the Koroga festival slated for Sunday 28th May 2017. The ‘Marry you’ singer who is arguably one of the most sought after artistes in Africa at the moment through his social media pages has sent a shout out to Kenyans in Nairobi and has confirmed he will be in Nairobi for the concert. ‘NAIROBI!!!! GOT MY EYES ON YOU…YOU KNOW WE GAT TO DO A MOVIE THIS COMING SUNDAY RIGHT???? TAG MY ALL SEXY LADIES FROM KENYA!!!!! #KOROGAFESTIVAL,’ he wrote on social media.

Bahati in new baby mama controversy

Gospel music artiste Bahati is a man under siege after he was accused of being in the gospel music industry for fame and money. MUENI Bahati, the beautiful 2-year-old who has been known to be adopted is actually singer Bahati’s biological daughter. Through a social media post, Mueni’s mom, 23-year-old Yvette Obura said the little girl is not adopted. She revealed that Bahati is the child’s biological father and that she is the singer’s ex-girlfriend. She, however, made it clear that does not want anything to do with Bahati. Bahati who is 23 years old, is currently dating 29 years old, Diana Marua who he first presented to the world as a prayer partner.