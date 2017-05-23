CJ Maraga urged to rein in politicians commenting on matters pending in court

Chief Justice David Maraga has received criticism for his allegedly lax stance on rogue politicians making ill-advised statements in regard to judicial matters.

The CJ has been told to rein in politicians commenting on matters pending in court.

Ol Joro Orok Member of Parliament (MP), John Mureithi Waiganjo has urged Maraga to act tough on opposition politicians contemptuously commenting on matters pending in court.

Waiganjo said National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders have been using their public meetings to discuss the appeal filed by IEBC challenging a court ruling that presidential results announced at the constituency level should be final.

“The Court of Appeal handling the IEBC matter should cite the NASA leaders led by Raila Odinga for contempt of court. If we don’t tame people from commenting on matters pending in court, we will be courting a crisis and bad precedence that can lead to bloodshed in the country,” Waganjo asserted.

He was speaking on Saturday in his Constituency during the inauguration of the new Equator Parish that has been curved off from the Cathedral parish of the Nyahururu Catholic Diocese.

The MP said he would defend his parliamentary seat as an Independent Candidate after losing the Jubilee party primaries to Michael Muchira.

Nyahururu Catholic Bishop, Joseph Mbatia – who presided over the launch of the new parish at St. Teresa Church grounds in Gatimu location, Nyandarua West Sub-County – called on Kenyans and particularly people from Nyandarua to elect credible leaders in the August 8th polls.

He urged Christians to be in the forefront in preaching peace during the electioneering period, adding that the country could not afford to lose lives through electoral violence.

He cautioned the electorate against accepting bribes and other inducements from politicians and their agents to cause chaos.