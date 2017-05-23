Business news highlights May 23 2017 – Manufacturers seek audience with govt before implementation of plastics ban

Manufacturers seek audience with government before implementation of plastics ban

Manufacturers are now calling for dialogue with the government and other stakeholders before the ban on plastic bags is effected.

King Plastics Chief Executive Priyav Shah has said the ban is a noble initiative but the measures should be geared towards coming up with proper waste management systems especially on disposal of plastic bags.

Speaking in an interview at a local radio station, Mr Shah said that the ban will not only have an impact to the manufacturers of plastic bags but to exporters and importers who require their products packaged in polythene bags.

World Bank rejects bids for Tullow Oil audit

The World Bank has rejected bids by four firms that sought to be the auditors of Tullow Oil.

The four firms which had been shortlisted to audit Tullow’s activities since 2010 were rejected for their exceedingly inflated professional fees.

This is the third time bidders have been rejected since 2013.

In November 2013, all shortlisted applicants were dismissed after all of them failed to meet standards required to review the oil explorer’s books since 2010.

The fresh audit bid come as the oil explorer says it has incurred more than $1.5 billion (Sh150 billion) in exploration costs to be recovered once production begins.

Former Co-op bank CEO wins 14-year Ksh25 million legal battle

Cooperative bank’s ex-CEO has won a 14-year legal battle against his former employer.

Erastus Mureithi, also an ex-legislator for Ol-Kalou constituency, braved the over a decade battle in which the bank wanted to recover Ksh25 million from him.

The lender had sued Muriithi demanding that he should repay Ksh25 million which the bank had paid as taxes and fees for his children education.

Mr Mureithi took the legal battle to the Court of Appeal after High Court ordered him to pay Ksh11 million plus interest which was to be calculated from 2003.

The bank was initially demanding Ksh14 million but the High Court lowered the amount by Ksh3 million, although the total amount would attract at least 14% interest on default

