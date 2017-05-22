Sports headlines-May 22 2017 FKF unveil multi-million kit sponsor for national teams

FKF unveils multi-million kit sponsor for national teams
The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) have penned a three-year kit deal with Mafro Sports Company for National teams. The company will sponsor the teams to a tune of $250,000 (Ksh25.8 million) per year for the three years in what is a milestone for Kenyan football.
This package was announced at the launching event held at Sarova Stanley Hotel on Monday, 22 May with Football Kenya Federation officials led by the President Nick Mwendwa and representatives from Mafro Sports in attendance.
Going forward, the home kits for senior national teams (Harambee Stars and Harambee Starlets) and junior teams of all age categories will be red, away kits-white and the alternative kits being green.
Stan Kroenke rules out sale of Arsenal shares
Arsenal majority shareholder Stan Kroenke says his shares “are not, and have never been, for sale”. The American’s company released a statement on Monday following the recent £1bn (Ksh134.4 billion) bid by Alisher Usmanov to take full control of the Gunners.
Kroenke Sports and Entertainment added it was “a committed, long-term investor in Arsenal and will remain so”.
The statement comes a day after Arsenal failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.
Kroenke has a 67% stake in Arsenal. Usmanov owns 30% but is not part of the board or decision-making at the club.
