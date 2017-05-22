Newspapers review May 22 2017

Daily Nation

Action to contain rising food prices commendable – Esipisu:

The government has hit back at the critics of the recent maize flour subsidy offered by the Ministry of Agriculture, saying it had helped to stabilize the price of the national staple food.

State House spokesman Manoah Esipisu said in a statement that the government is determined to bring down the price of unga.

However, Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto, the Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party leader and Nasa co-principal, said Kenyans in rural areas are yet to access the subsidised flour.

“Rural folks have no access to supermarkets. They are a starving lot who need an immediate solution.”

Murang’a repeat poll halted for now

The repeat nomination exercise for the Murang’a Jubilee gubernatorial contest has been suspended temporarily by the High Court pending determination of an appeal by Governor Mwangi wa Iria.

Lady Justice Hedwig Ong’udi sitting at the Milimani Law Courts yesterday halted the implementation of the order by the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal that the repeat primary be held tomorrow.

“The order of the tribunal that there be a repeat nomination for the Murang’a governorship is suspended temporarily pending determination of an appeal by Mr wa Iria,” Justice Ong’udi directed.

Cotu boss opposes cancellation of IEBC tender

Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has criticised the cancellation of a tender to procure ballot papers.

Mr Atwoli said the decision by the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board would interfere with election deadlines set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

“Courts must understand the situation and the political environment the country is in. They are behaving as if they live on the moon,” Mr Atwoli said at Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu.

On Friday, the Board concluded that the Sh2.5 billion tender for the printing and supply of election materials was unscrupulously awarded.

The Star

Secure results relay, IEBC told

NASA has dragged three local mobile phone service providers into fresh demands to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to ensure transparency and accountability in poll results transmission.

Yesterday, it demanded that Safaricom, Airtel and Telkom guarantee and provide to the IEBC encrypted Sim cards that will protect their transmission systems from hacking.

“The IEBC must ensure all Sim cards and their associated IMEIs are registered in accordance with the requirements of Sim card registration regulations from the Communications Authority of Kenya and made available for inspection by all political parties with presidential candidates,” Pentagon member Musalia Mudavadi said in a statement.

Alcohol, jiggers, crime ‘could wipe out youths from Central’

Alcoholism, jigger infestation and organised crime have been identified as the major threats facing youths in Central Kenya.

The National Committee for Implementation of Citizen Participation in Security has said there is urgent need to fix the problems. The Committee said the church and local leaders have failed to address the issues, leaving the youths to carry out illegal activities on their watch. This emerged at the end of a five-day training for lay leaders from the region. The committee decried the high levels of alcoholism.

Addressing the press, Salim Ndemo, a member of the committee, said their investigations found that nearly all youths are addicted to alcohol.

Kalonzo booed at Musila mum’s burial over ‘rigged’ polls

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka was on Saturday booed by Migwani residents when he said he did not meddle in the Kitui governor nominations on April 24.

“I am an honest and transparent person. I am stating clearly that I wasn’t involved,” Kalonzo (pictured) said.

He spoke during Alice Musila’s burial, the mother of Kitui Senator David Musila.

The Wiper leader distanced himself from the alleged rigging.

Musila and his supporters have been claiming he helped Kitui Governor Julius Malombe rig Musila out yet he won in the primaries. The governor had not attended the burial because he was in another function. He has, however, denied rigging claims.

The Standard

Election agency’s headache on the August voting papers

The electoral commission is facing the daunting task of designing ballot papers that can accommodate the high number of candidates for various seats.

This is emerging even as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) plans to meet all the 15,082 candidates tomorrow to discuss nomination requirements and qualifications.

The commission will meet the 18 presidential candidates at Nairobi’s Safari Park Hotel, while hopefuls for other seats will have their meetings at the county and constituency level.

“All candidates are reminded that there will be a pre-nomination meeting on Tuesday, May 23, at counties and constituencies across the country. The meeting brings together political party candidates and IEBC’s returning officers,” said the commission in a statement.

Raila’s six-piece voting call in Nyanza opposed

A number of independent candidates from Nyanza region have criticised NASA leader Raila Odinga’s call for six-piece voting in the area, terming it divisive.

Raila, who spoke during the burial of the mother of former Ombudsman Otiende Amolo, told Nyanza residents to elect only candidates who contest on ODM ticket, arguing that doing so would strengthen the Orange party.

He urged independent candidates to shelve their ambitions and support NASA candidates, while asking the electorate to shun those who fail to heed his call.

The comments have now angered independent candidates, area residents and a number of voters in Nyanza, who argued that the shambolic party primaries pushed some aspirants to go partyless.

When State officials turn into kings of impunity on the road

Motorists in Nairobi have complained about harassment on the road by VIPs whose vehicles have blaring sirens and flashing strobe lights.

Their drivers use these instruments to push for right of way even though the officials do not fall under the categories of motorists with the right of way.

The law says only ambulances, police cars, fire engines, the President and Deputy President’s cars are allowed to have sirens and strobe lights.

Traffic Act Cap 403 Section 119 stipulates that “every driver shall, upon hearing of any gong, bell (other than a bicycle) or siren indicating the approach of a police vehicle, ambulance, fire engine, should at once give such vehicle right of way, and if necessary pull his or her vehicle to the side of the road until it has passed”.

Business Daily

Kenya’s first airport hotel Lazizi Premiere opens doors to guests

Kenya’s first airport hotel has begun welcoming guests, seeking to cash in on the growing passenger, cargo, and airline numbers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The 144-room Lazizi Premiere Hotel is located on First Freight Lane inside the JKIA.

It is targeting transiting passengers, airline crews, and business executives on the go.

“This is very strategic because there is no other airport hotel here. We are also targeting those who work in the airport and in the vicinity who can walk in for lunch,” said Kiran Patel, owner of the hotel.

Mumbai-based hotelier Sarovar runs the hotel under a management contract.

Canadian oil firm to study Wajir site data

Canadian-owned Simba Energy has hired Sproule International to complete 2-D seismic interpretation services for Wajir oil block.

Work is expected to start immediately, it said.

Sproule, also Canadian, is familiar with East Africa rift systems and has interpreted all available seismic and well data in the region surrounding block 2A.

“By using advanced geophysical software to integrate Simba’s new 2-D seismic acquisition, Sproule will build upon the existing 2-D seismic interpretation project with the additional new data,” the group said.

The explorer earlier said the interpretation, which is nearly completed, will help locate the first of several drilling targets in the block and narrow down the estimated upcoming drilling dates.

Shell gets the nod to sell remaining stake in Vivo

The competition watchdog has approved the sale of an additional 20 per cent stake in Vivo Energy owned by petroleum giant Shell to Dutch firm Vitol, paving the way for Shell’s complete local exit and majority ownership by the buyer.

Anglo-Dutch firm Shell announced last December the intention to sell off its remaining stake in the Kenyan unit for Sh25.5 billion ($250 million), making full exit after the process kicked off in 2011.

“The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has approved the proposed acquisition of 19.91 per cent of the shareholding in Vivo Energy Holdings from Shell Overseas Investments by Vitol Africa.” said CAK director general Wang’ombe Kariuki in the gazette notice.