News highlights May 22 2017- Impunity on the road by State Officials

Kenyans complain over Impunity on the road by State Officials

Nairobi motorists have raised complaints about being harassed on the road by VIPs whose vehicles blare sirens and flash strobe lights. These drivers push for the right of way even though they are not guaranteed such privileges. According to the law , only ambulances, police cars, fire engines, the President and Deputy President’s cars are allowed to have sirens and strobe lights and it does not apply to other VIPs like Cabinet secretaries, MPs, principal secretaries, senior police officers, governors, senators, parastatal bosses, and county officials even if they are driven by police officers.

IEBC’s headache on ballot paper design



The electoral commission is now facing an overwhelming task of designing ballot papers that will accommodate the high number of candidates for various elective seats. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) aims to meet all the 15,082 candidates tomorrow. The 18 presidential candidates will meet at Nairobi’s Safari Park Hotel, while hopefuls for other seats will have their meetings at the county and constituency level, to discuss requirements and qualifications.

The long ballot paper is highly expected to create a confusion for voters, especially the elderly and the uneducated as voters may find it difficult to fold the paper or to identify symbols.

Gideon Moi: I need your support

Gideon Moi, Senator of Baringo county said despite attempts to plant a rival against him in the county, he will stand firm to achieve his political ambitions. Gideon said some individuals in Government felt threatened and vulnerable by his 2022 presidential ambitions.

"This fight I am facing is about 2022 and has nothing to do with the welfare of Baringo people. Their scheme is to have a puppet senator who can sing to their whims and especially with the discovery of resources such as oil and other precious minerals in the county." Moi

The senator urged residents to stand with him as he needs their support because he has a long way to walk and he cannot walk alone.