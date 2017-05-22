Nyashinski- Malaika

Driving Kenyans into a romantic frenzy, Malaika has become the wedding song just days after its release. The poetic lyrics coupled with Maina Kageni’s hype during the song’s debut has shot it to the top of charts, and we are not complaining.

READ ALSO: Celeb chat with Nyashinski

Nyashinski- Aminia

Released shortly after Malaika, Aminia tells tales of Nyashinski’s musical experience, touching on his ability to produce gospel hits even though he is a secular artiste, Kleptomaniacs amongst other things pertaining to him. This one? An even greater hit!

Nairobi Yangu- Gilad and Superband

The Unajua hit maker pays tribute to the city in the sun in a melodious composition, making comparisons with other cities that he has been to and lived in and, Nairobi wins ten over ten.