Nyashinski- Malaika
Driving Kenyans into a romantic frenzy, Malaika has become the wedding song just days after its release. The poetic lyrics coupled with Maina Kageni’s hype during the song’s debut has shot it to the top of charts, and we are not complaining.
READ ALSO: Celeb chat with Nyashinski
Nyashinski- Aminia
Released shortly after Malaika, Aminia tells tales of Nyashinski’s musical experience, touching on his ability to produce gospel hits even though he is a secular artiste, Kleptomaniacs amongst other things pertaining to him. This one? An even greater hit!
Nairobi Yangu- Gilad and Superband
The Unajua hit maker pays tribute to the city in the sun in a melodious composition, making comparisons with other cities that he has been to and lived in and, Nairobi wins ten over ten.
You might also like
Kalonzo in secret ‘invites only’ meeting
Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka held a silent lengthy meeting with supporters at a city hotel last evening as he moves to thwart Jubilee forays in Ukambani region. The meeting
Paying additional Sh11 billion for Mombasa-Nairobi pipeline will overburden taxpayers, Parliamentary Committee tells KPC
The Parliamentary Public Investments Committee has ordered Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) to halt an additional pay of Sh11 billion for the Mombasa-Nairobi pipeline Sang affirmed that the general project completion
It’s a drab stalemate for the Reds at Anfield
Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino (left) in action with Manchester United’s David De Gea (right) during their English Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool last night. PHOTO: PETER POWELL/EPA Manchester United
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!