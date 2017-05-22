Jubilee funding independent candidates in NASA strongholds

Former Budalangi Member of Parliament Raphael Wanjala claims that Jubilee Party is secretly funding independent candidates from Western and parts of Nyanza region to spoil NASA presidential votes

He says the JP is using Ababu Namwamba’s led Labour Party of Kenya (LPK) to diminish NASA votes

votes however, Namwamba has rubbished off the claims saying he does not in any way regret supporting Uhuru’s re-election bid

Former Budalangi MP Raphael Wanjala has accused the Jubilee Party of colluding with Ababu Namwamba’s Labour Party of Kenya (LPK) in funding independent candidates in National Super Alliance (NASA) strongholds to spoil opposition presidential votes.

“It is clear that all independent candidates, especially from western and Nyanza region, are being funded by Jubilee Party through Ababu Namwamba,” said Wanjala who is also vying for Budalangi Member of Parliament on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket.

READ ALSO: Makali ditches LPK for Musalia Mudavadi’s led party Amani National Congress

He called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to crack the whip on independent candidates hanging onto other parties for the sake of their own benefit, saying the majority of them include party primary losers.

Wanjala further termed former the ODM Secretary General as a political broker saying he is after personal interest and financial benefit from the Jubilee Party but does not have people’s interest at heart.

He further accused Ababu of “launching one project more than three times”, a move he says has been Namwamba’s signature trick in looting public funds.

READ ALSO: Funyula MP Paul Otuoma ditches Raila’s ODM

“Namwamba has been…frequently allocating cash to projects which have never been completed,” he said.

The Budalangi lawmaker, however, said he does not regret supporting Uhuru’s re-election bid.

“Without a morsel of doubt, we shall deliver some very serious numbers to the UhuRuto ticket. The era of that old politics of balkanizing the country into exclusive zones for this or that party is long gone and am enjoying going against the grain by ensuring that NASA doesn’t take power in the August polls,” Namwamba said in a statement.