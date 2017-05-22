Hot topics

Jimmy Gait trolls not taking a break anytime soon

Gospel music artiste Jimmy Gait mid last week released his latest music video dubbed ‘love’ in response to all the insults and trolls he has received on social media over the past two years hoping to put an end to the same but that seems to have fueled the fire. In a TV interview on Friday, Jimmy Gait opened up for the first time and admitted that all the negative publicity took a toll on him and negatively impacted his life and career. ‘I have done a lot of good music in the past but one song made Kenyans insult me and think I am trash, I felt really bad,’ he said. But even with all the heartfelt plea to Kenyans where during the interview Jimmy broke down in tears, Kenyans online kept the fire burning urging Gait to release a new track dubbed ‘Yesu ndio handkerchief”.

Bobi Wine gets approval from Ugandan Youth

Ugandan artiste and self-proclaimed Ghetto President Bobi Wine has been named the 2017 freedom of expression warrior at the Uganda Buzz Teeniez Awards. Bobi who is eyeing a Parliamentary seat in an upcoming by-election was massively voted for by the youth who have shown confidence in him. ‘It is an honour to know that the #YoungGeneration looks up to me as their icon of freedom of expression. Thank you Young people. I believe in you too and Uganda looks up to you,’ said Bobi.

Snoop goes gospel

Legendary rap artiste Snoop Dogg has announced that he is working on an album that will contain gospel music. The 45 year old artiste has over the years made headlines with his transitions that included a decision to rebrand to ‘Snoop Lion’ and record reggae music. The artiste seems to be serious about this new announcement and its nothing to do with an overdose of his own supply of ‘weed’.

“I’m working on a gospel album,” the co-host of Martha & Stewarts Potluck Dinner Party said. “It’s always been on my heart. I just never got around to it because I always be doing gangsta business or doing this or doing that. I just felt like it’s been on my heart too long. I need to do it now.”