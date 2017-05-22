Business highlights May 22 2017

Mr Pretzels to set up base in Kenya

US based food chain Mr Pretzels now has its eyes on Kenya’s fast growing fast food market.

The restaurant, which will be established in Nairobi this year, will be the first one in Africa by the franchise.

Mr Pretzels will take on other international fast-food brands like KFC, Hardees, Burger King, and Dominos.

The company will carry out its operations via its local franchise partner Snackbyte Company Limited which will exclusively sell Mr. Pretzel products in Kenya for an agreed period of 10 years.

Snackbyte director Paul Asamba said they chose Kenya as the first African country because of its economy and the middle class who have a growing taste for quality products.

Sameer Africa closes Nairobi’s Yana factory, lays off 277 employees

Tyre manufacturer Sameer Africa has closed its subsidiary in Nairobi, and subsequently laid off 277 employees.

The firm owned by billionaire businessman Naushad Merali, shut down the Nairobi plant in September 2016, citing increased competition from cheaper Chinese imports.

Since closing down the tyre making plant, Sameer is now importing tyres from India and China through contract manufacturing.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm spent Sh293 million in staff redundancy costs, working out at a simple average payoff of just over Sh1 million per retrenched employee.

Microsoft to Deliver Cloud Services from Datacenters in Africa

American multinational technology company, Microsoft, has revealed plans to deliver the complete, intelligent Microsoft Cloud for the first time from datacentres located in Africa.

This new investment is a major milestone in the company’s mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more and a recognition of the enormous opportunity for digital transformation in Africa.

Microsoft is expanding on its existing investments and will deliver cloud services including Microsoft Azure, Office 365 and Dynamics 365.

The techno centers will be located in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa with initial availability anticipated in 2018.