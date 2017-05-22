2017 Billboard Music Awards- best dressed

Last weekend saw the creme de la creme of global music converge and fete the best acts of the year at the annual Billboard Music Awards. As usual, the event was an opportunity for us to think outside the fashion box thanks to the diverse looks on the red carpet and while the jury is still out on whether some stars were creatively or terribly dressed, we have no doubt that the following ladies nailed it.Check them out:
Maia Mitchel: Way to blend the office into a casual evening.
Camilla Cabello: Laced harmony.
Bebe Rhexa: She always gets the cut right.
Hailee Steinfield: Leaving just enough to imagination
Nicole Scherzinger: Mordern bohemian blend.
Vanessa Hudgens: Bringing back the High School Musical vibe.
