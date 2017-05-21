Sports headlines-May 21 2017 Champions league places up for grabs on Premier League finale

May 21, 2017 43 Views

Champions league places up for grabs on Premier League finale

Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal will compete for England’s final two Champions League places as the Premier League season finishes on Sunday, May 21.

City can clinch third spot, and a place in the group stage, by winning at Watford, while Liverpool will secure at least fourth by beating Middlesbrough.

READ ALSO: Alexis Sanchez keep’s Arsenal’s Champions League hopes alive

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi (left) battles with Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero during their match at the Emirates on March 2 2017 (Photo: Stuart MacFarlane)

But Arsenal can sneak into the top four if one of their rivals slips up and they beat Everton at Emirates Stadium. All 20 teams are in action, with every match kicking off at 6pm East African Time.

Liverpool players celebrate taking the lead through Emre Can’s long-range strike against Burnley on March 12 2017 (Photo: Premier League)

Kenya hammered by USA in London 7s

Kenya displayed a poor performance in Day One of the London Sevens, massively losing 47-0 to USA in their second Pool A match to be on the brink of dropping to the Challenge Trophy.

In the first match, Shujaa were edged out 12-10 by South Africa in a match that the innocent Simiyu charges gave Blitzbokke, who are already crowned overall champions a run for their money.

READ ALSO: Innocent Simiyu’s Shujaa climb 11th after Hong Kong

Kenya’s Willy Ambaka is shoved off the ball by South Africa’s captain Philip Syman as they lost 12-10 in their opening fixture at the London Sevens on May 20 2017 (Photo: Springboks)

Kenya will take on Wales in their last group match at 7:10pm to try and finish third in the group after Wales won 12-28 against USA and lost to 12-10 to South Africa.

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama when he paid a courtesy call to the Kenya Sevens team on May 19 ahead of the weekend’s London Sevens (Photo: Kenya Rugby)

 

 

 

Tags ArsenalEnglish Premier LeagueKenya SevensLiverpoolLondon SevensManchester CityUEFA Champions League
Category Sports

