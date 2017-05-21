Sports headlines-May 21 2017 Champions league places up for grabs on Premier League finale

Champions league places up for grabs on Premier League finale
Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal will compete for England’s final two Champions League places as the Premier League season finishes on Sunday, May 21.
City can clinch third spot, and a place in the group stage, by winning at Watford, while Liverpool will secure at least fourth by beating Middlesbrough.
But Arsenal can sneak into the top four if one of their rivals slips up and they beat Everton at Emirates Stadium. All 20 teams are in action, with every match kicking off at 6pm East African Time.
Kenya hammered by USA in London 7s
Kenya displayed a poor performance in Day One of the London Sevens, massively losing 47-0 to USA in their second Pool A match to be on the brink of dropping to the Challenge Trophy.
In the first match, Shujaa were edged out 12-10 by South Africa in a match that the innocent Simiyu charges gave Blitzbokke, who are already crowned overall champions a run for their money.
Kenya will take on Wales in their last group match at 7:10pm to try and finish third in the group after Wales won 12-28 against USA and lost to 12-10 to South Africa.
