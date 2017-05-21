Newspaper summaries-May 21 2017

Daily Nation

Mudavadi: How I will deliver Raila victory: Opposition chief Musalia Mudavadi has outlined how the National Super Alliance (Nasa) intends to hit the 10-million vote mark to achieve victory on August 8. In an interview on Saturday, Mr Mudavadi said the Nasa had crafted a strategy that will see each of the pentagon members in charge of five key regions to not only raid Jubilee’s perceived strongholds but also optimise voter turnout in opposition areas. “We’ll have our teams in a round-robin move-around manoeuvre to cover the whole country. You’ll be surprised how our in-tray is overflowing with creative ideas from Kenyans of all levels and status. They’re volunteering ideas and their time. Ours is a people driven campaign,” he said.

Mystery killer police targets gangs online: A character suspected to be an undercover policeman is sending shivers down the spines of Nairobi’s most notorious criminals by posting chilling warnings before the alleged gangsters are executed. Known variously as “Hessy wa Kayole”, “Hessy wa Huruma”, “Hessy wa Dandora”, “Hessy wa Eastlando”, depending on the location of the criminal he is preying on, the real identity of the shadowy character remains a mystery even within the police service. “Hessy’s” activities first came to light after a plain clothes police officer was caught on video killing a young suspect in Nairobi’s Eastleigh estate. On social media, “Hessy” uses a frozen picture of this incident as his profile picture and identity.

Slaughter of the innocents: The three children of an MCA aspirant in Uasin Gishu who were found dead in River Nzoia were brutally murdered and dumped in the swollen river. According to a close family friend, Mr Emmanuel Wafula, the three aged 6, 5 and 3 had their necks slit by a sharp object before being dumped in the river. The oldest also had an injury on the head sustained from a blunt object. Mr Wafula led the search for the children, Clifford Nyamweya, 6, Dan Nyamweya, 5 and Glen Ongaki, 3 when they were reported missing last Saturday. Their father, Mr James Ratemo, is the Kanu candidate for Kapsoya Ward in the coming elections but the police say the killings may stem from a family feud and not politics.

The Standard

Shock of rogue officers killed by police: When a suspect identified as Corporal Jackson Kilonzo was shot dead by police officers in Nairobi last week, alarm bells started ringing. Questions emerged on the growing number of officers shot by fellow officers at crime scenes. Just a few months earlier in Uasin Gishu County, a Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detective was shot dead by his Administration Police Service counterparts as he ran away from a crime scene during a botched robbery. These are among the many violent crime incidents in which officers serving in the National Police Service have been killed for their involvement across the country.

Raila to pardon UhuRuto for failures: National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate Raila Odinga has said his government will not punish President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto for “ills they have committed” while in power. “These people have messed up the country but I want assure them that we will not punish them. Instead, we will pay them pension and other benefits. We will not revenge or take punitive measures. We will show Jubilee how to ensure equity and fair distribution of national resources,” Raila said yesterday. But the Opposition leader criticised the President for blaming the Grand Coalition Government, in which he served as Prime Minister, for the high cost of living the country is currently experiencing.

Food crisis was planned from last year, says former Agriculture Minister: Recent importation of maize continues to raise eyebrows, with former Agriculture Minister Kipruto Kirwa claiming it is a mega scandal hatched one year ago. Mr Kirwa, a minister in Kibaki’s first Cabinet, said Jubilee leaders meticulously planned the events that precipitated the current food crisis by presiding over mismanagement of maize production. In an interview with Sunday Standard, Kirwa cited the poor quality fertiliser supplied in April 2016 to meagre allocation of funds to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) and the sale of Kenyan maize across the border as part of the scheme that ensured a shortage of the basic commodity.

The Star

Raila has no running mate, Kalonzo listed as Wiper Presidential candidate: NASA’s presidential running-mate, Kalonzo Musyoka is listed as the nominee for the Presidency by the Wiper Democratic Party, the IEBC has revealed. According to a report by IEBC released on Saturday, NASA’s presidential nominee Raila Odinga has been submitted as the ODM candidate but with no running-mate. The report shows that out of 19 presidential hopefuls, only President Uhuru Kenyatta has submitted William Ruto as his running-mate under the Jubilee Party. Raila was unveiled as the NASA presidential candidate on April 27 at Uhuru Park where Kalonzo was named the running mate. The IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said that political parties can amend the the list which is computer generated by Sunday, May 21.

Uhuru skips independents meet in Kasarani: Independent candidates on Saturday swore to support President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto’s reelection bid in August. This is despite them losing out in the Jubilee Party nominations and the President not honouring their invitation to the meeting. The over 4,000 candidates said they still have faith in Uhuru’s leadership and that of the Jubilee administration. The President did not attend the launch of Kenya Association of Independent Candidates (KAIC) as he was in Isiolo for another leaders meeting. Governor aspirants William Kabogo (Kiambu) and Peter Kenneth (Nairobi) led the meeting convened at Kasarani gymnasium.

Fair probe proved Joho forged KCSE results, DPP tells court: Investigations into Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho’s academic qualifications were carried out after a complaint from a Kenyan, the DPP has said. He said the police received a complaint letter dated January 3 from Janet Mbete who questioned the authenticity of Joho’s KCSE exam certificate. Assistant DPP Alexander Muteti said the investigations have never been malicious as the police had acquired documents from the academic institutions and established that the complaints were genuine. The probe revealed that Joho had forged the KCSE results slip, which he produced while applying for admission at the University of Nairobi, he said.

Business Daily

Lawmakers to repay house and car loans in full by August 7: MPs will repay their mortgage and car loans before the end of their term on August 7, the administrator of the two schemes has said. Michael Sialai, the Clerk of the National Assembly said none of the 416 lawmakers will lose their luxurious, top of the range vehicles and palatial homes at the end of their term. “I want to assure Kenyans that no funds will be lost because at the end of it (term), all loans will be recovered,” Mr Sialai told a two-day workshop for parliamentary journalists in Mombasa. “Unlike in the past, we now know the calendar of Parliament and therefore able to project recoveries,” Mr Sialai said.

Acacia Mining to lay off 100 Tanzania employees: Acacia Mining is set to lay off about 100 people before the end of this year as the company plans to close down its Buzwagi Gold Mine in Tanzania. An internal memo, released on May 15 quotes Buzwagi Gold Mine general manager Stewart Hamilton as saying that the company will stop the mining activities at the site in December this year while other plant processes will cease in 2020. “According to our plan on the closure of Buzwagi Mine, we have decided to reduce the number of our manpower by 100 as an initial stage of the total closure in 2020,” he said.

Concerns arise over fenced land bordering Maasai Mara: Conservationists have raised concerns over fencing of private land bordering the Maasai Mara Game Reserve, saying it has interfered with wildlife corridors. According to the chief executive of Mara Triangle Conservancy Mr Brian Heath, most game ranches in Narok County had been sold off by the owners to private developers, who have since fenced them. This phenomenon, Mr Heath said, would pose serious risk of human-wildlife-conflict. “In order to curb this trend, conservancies should talk to local communities to ensure that they don’t fence off their land so that wild animals can pass through,” he said.