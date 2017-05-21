News highlights-May 21 2017 Raila gives cold shoulder to independent candidates

Raila gives cold shoulder to independent candidates

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has called on the electorates to vote only for candidates in the National Super Alliance (NASA) affiliate parties during the August 8 General Election.

The former Premier, who was speaking on Saturday, May 21 in Rarieda Constituency, urged NASA supporters not to vote for independent candidates, so as to help the opposition outfit command the majority in both the National Assembly and the Senate.

“We now want to go battle it out with our opponents and we will move with those flying our flag,” said Raila.

According to the NASA flag bearer, independent candidates are likely to dilute NASA numbers in both assemblies, urging voters to treat them with disdain.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta to take part in Rwanda peace marathon

Lady Margaret Kenyatta will Sunday, May 21 morning join over 350 Kenyans participating in the Kigali International Peace Marathon in Rwanda.

The First Lady and her host, Rwanda First Lady Mrs Jeanette Kagame will run the peace marathon alongside thousands of athletes and peace enthusiasts from across the world, estimated at over 4,000 people from 35 countries.

The Kigali annual event, now in its 13th consecutive year is the only marathon in the world that promotes peace both in Rwanda and across borders.

The Kenyan First Lady arrived in Rwanda Saturday night where she was received at the Kigali International Airport by Kenya’s High Commissioner John Mwangemi and the local Minister for Sports and Culture Julienne Uwacu among other officials.

We’ll show you dust, Sonko duo tell Peter Kenneth

City Senator Mike Sonko has dismissed claims that the entry of Peter Kenneth into the Nairobi gubernatorial race ruins his chances for election.

Sonko, who is the torchbearer for the Jubilee Party in the contest to be the county’s next chief executive said on Saturday that Kenneth had a right to run for any elective office, adding that it is the citizens who have the power to choose who they want to lead them.

“That is his democratic and his constitutional right. At the end of the day it is Nairobians who will decide who will be their next governor,” Sonko said in an impromptu interview with Capital FM News.

The Nairobi Senator said he will focus on his campaign which will be launched formally when he and his running mate – Polycarp Igathe – unveil their manifesto.