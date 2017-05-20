Sports headlines-May 20 2017 Alisher Usmanov makes Sh134 billion bid to take control of Arsenal FC

Alisher Usmanov makes Sh134 billion bid to take control of Arsenal FC

Alisher Usmanov, the Russian billionaire who owns a minority stake in Arsenal football club, has in recent weeks made a $1.3bn (Sh 134 bn) bid to buy out his rival shareholder, according to three people close to the situation.

Mr Usmanov, a metals magnate who owns 30 per cent of the English Premier League club, conveyed the offer in a letter to Stan Kroenke, the US sports mogul who controls a 67 per cent stake.

The approach, made last month, valued the club at $2bn. Mr Kroenke has yet to formally respond. He is understood not to have dismissed the idea out of hand at first. However, he has since informally indicated he is not interested in selling to Mr Usmanov or anyone else.

“Two weeks ago, I thought something could realistically happen. Now I am not so sure,” a person close to the situation said.

Real Madrid on verge of long-awaited title

Real Madrid are poised to win a first La Liga title in five years on Sunday as Zinedine Zidane’s men hold a three-point lead over Barcelona heading into the final day of the season.

Barca need to beat Eibar at home to have any chance of a third straight title in outgoing coach Luis Enrique’s farewell to the Camp Nou.

Madrid have looked in ominous form as they’ve edged towards the title by thrashing Sevilla and Celta Vigo 4-1 in the past week with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice in both games.

“We have to continue what we are doing because the league isn’t finished yet,” warned Zidane after Celta were swept aside on Wednesday.

KPL on the verge of sealing new TV deal

A Free-To-Air broadcaster will be soon unveiled by KPL as a replacement of SuperSport Kenyan Premier League Limited are out to pen a deal with a new television broadcaster following the exit of South Africa’s SuperSport.

The league managers are in partnership with Spanish La Liga and it has now emerged that one of the key points in their deal is bringing the country’s football back on television.

KPL are simply working on logistics as advised by La Liga officials, who were in Kenya last week, in a bid to make it happen. This development has been confirmed by CEO Jack Oguda with Free-To-Air broadcasters being a priority as reported by Daily Nation.

“La Liga are our partners now and they have taken an interest to help us get the games back on air. Right now we are getting data locally which we will share with them so that they can give us a way forward.