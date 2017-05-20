Newspaper summaries-May 20 2017

Daily Nation

Did these young children have to die so painfully?: They were happy and bubbly children. At home in their world of innocence, they would walk around the estate comfortable in the belief that they were safe. It was with this confidence that Clifford Nyambane, 6, Dan Nyamweya, 5, and Glen Ongagi, 3, strutted excitedly to the Eldoville Seventh Day Adventist Church last Saturday morning. Hopes of finding the three boys alive were dashed today after a week-long search ended painfully when their bodies were found at Kitale County Referral Hospital. The boy’s father, Mr James Ratemo, a Kanu candidate for Kapsoya Ward in the August elections, said a relative identified the bodies at the hospital after the police informed him that they had found the bodies on different days last week.

Uhuru blames Raila for maize meal troubles: The politics surrounding the cost of maize flour took a different twist after President Uhuru Kenyatta accused Opposition leader Raila Odinga of contributing to the high prices when he was the premier. The Head of State said that while droughts contributed to the shortage of maize, the same situation occurred in 2011 under the coalition government and was not handled well, which also precipitated the current crisis. “The same situation occurred in 2011 when he was still prime minister when a 2kg packet of maize rose to Sh140. “When people demonstrated against the high prices, what did he do? He tear gassed people and the price never changed but remained so,” he said.

Parallel degree programme remains in jeopardy Universities across the country are set to miss out on billions of shillings they generate from privately sponsored students after all the available places were taken up by the 88,626 students who scored C+ and above during last year’s Form Four examination. The universities are also set to lose more revenue as the government will be funding the universities based on the courses they offer and which could lead to institutions that offer mostly art related courses getting less funds. These developments have not been taken lightly by the institutions, which are now asking the government to increase funding while others are working on expanding the alternative revenue generation avenues.

Mystery murders stalk candidates: A cloud hang over election politics Friday after a candidate’s three children were brutally murdered by kidnappers on the day that a Baringo MCA’s body was recovered from a river. The two incidents sent shock waves through Uasin Gishu and Baringo, two counties kilometres apart but drawn together by grief over mystery killings affecting families active in local General Election campaigns. There was no indication that the attacks were politically-motivated but several politicians have called for thorough investigations. In the first case, three children of a Kanu candidate for a county assembly seat were killed and dumped in River Nzoia, Trans Nzoia County, five days after being seized by kidnappers on their way to a nearby church.

Kenya classified as high risk environment for donor funds: Kenya has been put on a list of 24 countries classified as high risk environments for donor funds. Kenya will now have to comply with new highly stringent conditionality on accessing and spending donor monies. Some of the reforms, proposed by the Global Fund for example include a ‘zero cash’ policy. With this, fund recipients will not receive lump-sum disbursements in advance. Instead, funds will only be made available after appropriate documentation has been provided to the donor. Alternatively money will be paid directly to suppliers and not through third parties, a system which has been exploited by government bureaucrats.

Judge orders Joho to testify in person: Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho will have to testify in person in a petition he filed in court seeking orders to stop the State from charging him with forgery of a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) result slip. Friday, Justice Erick Ogola told the parties in the case to prepare their witnesses so that the case can be expedited. “I want this matter to be concluded before the General Election because it might have some implication in the coming General Election,” said Justice Ogola. The judge ordered the parties to come on May 30 for direction to fix the hearing date of the main petition in which Governor Joho wants the State to be permanently stopped from carrying investigation into claims he forged the result slip in 1992.

Peter Kenneth quits Jubilee, to run as an independent: Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth has ditched Jubilee Party and announced that he will vie for Nairobi governor as an independent candidate. Kenneth, who was floored by Senator Mike Sonko, said the primaries were shambolic and that there was no response on the malpractice concerns he raised with the party. “There were cases of ballot stuffing and non-members taking part in the nominations. In short, the elections were stolen,” he said on Friday. He added that the 93 appeals out of a possible 105 seats contested during the nominations was an indication of rigging. The aspirant said he will unveil his running mate next week for the race against Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko (Jubilee) and ODM’s Evans Kidero.

Sonko, Waiguru, Waititu, with unassailable leads in Governors race: If Kenyans voted today, there would be new governors in Nairobi, Kirinyaga, Busia — and quite a few incumbents would be sent packing. But Governors Hassan Joho in Mombasa, Alfred Mutua in Machakos and Paul Chepkwony in Kericho would comfortably retain their seats. The August 8 General Election is 80 days away. A new poll by the Radio Africa Group Research Department shows a good number of sitting governors will struggle to retain their seats. Some newcomers appear to have a competitive edge. The survey of 3,430 registered voters was conducted from May 3-14 in 28 counties sampled through random, multi-stage stratified methods using PPS (proportionate to population size).

Wetang’ula attacks Ruto, says he went to school but acts illiterate: Deputy President William Ruto is educated yet behaves like an illiterate man, NASA principal Moses Wetang’ula has said. Wetang’ula said Ruto’s arguments on Kenya’s pertinent issues were not any different from those of a person who has never stepped into a classroom. “I wonder what he was doing in class…was he just planning when his grabbing spree would start?” he said in Kanduyi, Bungoma county, where he met Ford Kenya aspirants who lost the primaries. In November last year, Ruto defended himself against accusations of land grabbing, involvement in extrajudicial killings and the murder of anti-government whistle-blower Jacob Juma.

Kenya beats Nigeria, SA in African CEO plans: Most chief executives of big African companies see Kenya as their favourite investment destination ahead of the continent’s economic giants, Nigeria and South Africa, a new PwC report shows. The CEOs cite Kenya’s improving infrastructure, big pool of skilled workers and young population as their biggest attraction to the country. South Africa is ranked second while the continent’s biggest economy, Nigeria, comes third in the PwC survey. Simon Mutinda, a partner at PwC Kenya who was involved in the survey, says CEOs who were interviewed view Kenyans as being highly adaptable to new goods and services due to their high exposure, making them potential customers for their products.

NBK eyes Sh4bn shareholder loan to boost capital: National Bank of Kenya (NBK) expects to close a Sh4.4 billion shareholder loan by end of September to shore up its capital, which has remained below regulatory requirements for 15 months. The mid-sized lender has been seeking the debt funding from its top two shareholders: National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and the Treasury, since June last year following the collapse of a planned Sh13 billion rights issue. “We are engaging our shareholders. We have done presentations to them and hope to close this financing by end of third quarter,” said NBK chairman Mohamed Abdirahman Hassan after the lender’s annual general meeting held on Friday.

Court orders State to pay perks for non-practicing doctors: The Employment and Labour Relations Court has on Friday directed the government to pay all doctors, including non-practicing medics, their five months’ allowances in arrears. The ruling comes after the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) had amended the return-to-work formula in March to exclude administrative doctors from the new allowance benefits. Following the end of the 100-day strike, two non-practicing doctors moved to court to challenge the SRC’s amendments, with the court ruling in their favour against the government today. “Any disobedience of the court order will result in penal consequences and in contempt of court seeking therein your detention and other punishment for you,” the judge added.