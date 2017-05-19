Sports headlines May 19 2017-Wenger’s future at Arsenal to be clear after final

Wada says Russia’s anti-doping agency chair Yelena Isinbayeva will be removed

Key anti-doping official in Russia Yelena Isinbayeva is said to be removed from the position since she is an obstacle making it difficult for the country to agree with the World Anti-Doping Agency code, says the body.

Yeleena ,a double Olympic pole vault champion has been criticizing the punishment Russian athletes were given over evidence of state-sponsored doping in the country ,she being one of those banned from taking part in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Russia has been given until November to conform, or the athletes will remain suspended.

World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) did not mention her name when gave its latest update on Russia’s progress towards compliance on Thursday.

Wenger’s future at Arsenal to be clear after final

A decision on Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger’s future at the club will be made at a board meeting after their FA Cup final clash against Chelsea later this month.

Wenger’s contract at the Emirates ends this season as he prepares for the final Premier League game of the season against Everton, hopes to finish in the top-four for the 21st consecutive season being so high.

Arsenal is targeting to secure Champions League qualification. They are currently fifth in the standings, one point behind fourth-placed Liverpool and three behind third-placed Manchester City.

