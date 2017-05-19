Raila cracks whip on ODM primary losers

National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential flagbearer and ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga has urged the losers of the ODM party Nairobi County nominations to support the winners as it is crucial for the party to remain intact so as to deliver a majority of elective seats in the Senate, National and County Assemblies.

Raila today met winners and losers at Charter Hall Nairobi in a bid to integrate a strong harmonious team ahead of the August election.

There has been division among aspirants who participated in the party primaries with the disgruntled threatening not to support the ODM nominees in the August 8th election. The party is being accused of holding a shambolic exercise and propagating irregular issuance of certificates of nominations.

“Division among aspirants will lead to the party’s loss of key seats in Nairobi County and its effects could trickle down to the Gubernatorial race, let us come together as one family and support our candidates so as to deliver a win for Governor Kidero, retain all the ODM parliamentary and County assembly seats and clinch the ones we do not have now,” said Nairobi ODM chairman and Makadara MP aspirant George Aladwa.

He noted that not everyone would be content with the results from the nomination exercise but if all aspirants worked together, the party would deliver majority wins thus boosting the reign of Raila Odinga as President of Kenya. Mr Odinga said it was not the Election’s boards fault for massive irregularities in the primaries as most of the confusion was caused by supporters of aspirants and the aspirants who got involved in unorthodox ways of trying to influence the outcome of the poll.

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero took the opportunity to ask all the aspirants to join in the campaign for his second term bid. He said that he is ready to work with all the Nairobi leaders as each and every one of them commanded a unique following.

Even though most of the aspirants who spoke at the meeting expressed displeasure with the party, the ODM party leadership assured them that there were various other opportunities and capacities they could serve in and it was not a must that they serve their people as MPs, senators, or MCAs.

In Langata constituency for example, events took a three sixty degree turn after aspirant Oscar Omoke’s certificate was revoked and a certificate awarded to Alex Ouda whose win had been thrown out by the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal court. In the same constituency which is the party leader’s strong hold, Nyayo Highrise ward had three aspirants’ all claiming to have won in the party primaries yet there was no tallying of results for two of the five polling stations after rowdy youth disrupted the activity. Despite the mix-up, a number of aspirants’ who did not win the nominations names appear in the IEBC database.

In a statement, Chairperson of the National Elections Board of the ODM party Hon. Judith Pareno has however announced a repeat nomination exercise in Nyayo Highrise Ward in Lang’ata Constituency of Nairobi County for Saturday 20th May 2017. This follows a Court Order directing the National Elections Board to repeat the exercise. It however remains to be seen whether the exercise will take place tomorrow and if it will be a free and fair process.

“In an election process, there must be winners and losers, it doesn’t however mean that you are a loser. It simply means the other candidate was better than you. In this regard, we must embrace defeat, rise in unity and support our candidates for we are members of one family,” Mr Odinga told the aspirants.

The ODM party leader noted that ODM had used a lot of resources in organising the party primaries and in conducting repeat elections. He further clarified that the party had the mandate to select a candidate where it felt there was need to do so. Mr. Odinga asked the leaders to embrace peace and unity as this is key to ensuring he gets to State House.

Mr. Odinga will be heading to the Coast this weekend to drum up support for various nominees in the region.