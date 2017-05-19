NASA is not fit to lead Kenya, says Governor Tunai

Narok Governor Samuel Tunai has claimed that the National Super Alliance (NASA) is not fit to lead the country.

Tunai has lashed out at the National Super Alliance for what he described as endless fights and bickering against the Independent Boundaries and Electoral Commission (IEBC).

Tunai described NASA as an outfit devoid of agenda and principles, saying their only job has been fighting the electoral body.

“They fought the former IEBC boss Isaack Hassan leading to their exit, and they are still fighting the now Wafula Chebukati – led team, whose existence was negotiated between both sides of the political divide,” he said.

Tunai’s declaration comes just days after the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) in partnership with other civil rights group moved to the Supreme Court to challenge leaders who are alleged to be lacking in integrity. Ironically, Governor Tunai was named among a list of leaders, both incumbents and aspirants for the seat of senate, governors and even members of parliament who risk being locked out from participating in the August 8th polls should the courts decisively pronounce itself on the matter.

The list included Tunai, Governors Ali Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Evans Kidero (Nairobi) Isaac Ruto (Bomet) Godana Doyo (Isiolo), Okoth Obado (Migori), among others led the pack of county chiefs that face the integrity axe.

“The Commission is concerned that some of the candidates who have been certified to vie for various positions following the primaries cannot pass the ethical leadership test in line with Chapter 6 of the COK, 2010,” KNCHR Chairperson Ms Kagwiria Mbogori said on Monday.

Ms Mbogori who was speaking during a report launch dubbed ‘The Fallacious Vote: A Human Rights Account of the 2017 Political Party Primaries’ said political parties have failed to enforce the Chapter 6 of the constitution on leadership and integrity.

And as such the political outfits have gone ahead and nominated candidates with questionable integrity issues to vie for various elective seats against the dictates of the constitution.

Others include Peter Munya (Meru), Alfred Mutua, (Machakos), Ukur Yattani (Marsabit) and Kilifi Governor Akingi Amason may be axed over graft allegations.

Tunai has since dared the NASA outfit to make good on their threat to boycott the August Elections, saying the Jubilee party will otherwise claim the State House seat come August 8.

He was speaking during a rite of passage ceremony for 19 former street boys and girls in Narok Town yesterday.

“I dare them to boycott the August Elections and President Uhuru Kenyatta. I and other Jubilee contestants will be sworn into the office in the morning,” the governor said.

The NASA team, led by flag bearer Raila Odinga and running mate Kalonzo Musyoka, during a public rally in Nakuru on Sunday said their Alliance would boycott the coming elections if the court ruled that the results of the coming General Elections be validated at the national IEBC tallying centre.

Raila said this was a ploy to rig the polls in favour of the ruling Jubilee party.

This was after the IEBC went to court to appeal against a court ruling that ordered that results released at polling stations were to be treated as final.

IEBC argues this could also give room for manipulation of the results.

NASA, on the other hand, is of the opinion that the results could be tempered with during transmission to the IEBC tallying centre in Nairobi.

Tunai will face off with Chama cha Mashinani (CCM) candidate Narok West MP Patrick Ntutu, and former Information, Communication Technology (ICT) Principal Secretary Joseph Musuni who is flying the Orange Democratic (ODM) Party flag during the August 8 Elections.