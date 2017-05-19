Nairobi cholera outbreak may have originated in Western Kenya

A cholera outbreak that has prompted the Nairobi County government to issue a health alert may have originated in Western Kenya, Health County Executive Bernard Muiya has said.

Muiya explained that five people with symptoms who were admitted at the Nairobi Hospital may have contracted the deadly pathogen from their relatives who had travelled from Western Kenya.

So far, six surveillance centres within the county have been reactivated following the outbreak. Muiya’s department has issued an alert stating that symptoms to look out for include diarrhoea, vomiting and lack of appetite.

“We have five cases which have been laboratory confirmed. Presentation of this condition is so classic. What happens is that somebody would present with effortless diarrhoea and vomiting,” he explained.

Nairobi residents have been advised to boil drinking water and ensure any food eaten is clean and prepared with the highest hygienic standards.

“The most important thing is to Nairobi residents. They should not just take water which is not boiled or treated. Cholera is like consumption of infected human waste because the minimum dose of these bacteria to cause disease is very huge,” the County Executive said.

It has since emerged that four other counties have experienced an outbreak of cholera as the government moves with haste to contain the spread of the disease.

He encouraged those who may show the symptoms to seek immediate medical attention.