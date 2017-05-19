Keep bribery out of the procurement process, PS Korir tells suppliers

Principal Secretary for Health, Mr Julius Korir has advised commodity suppliers and merchants to keep bribery out of the procurement processes, because it undermines economic growth, increases inequality and disenfranchises those who may not have the means.

Mr. Korir told the merchants that they have a right to participate in a fair and transparent procurement process, to demand all the necessary procurement information pertaining to opportunities in the ministry, to challenge decisions that they feel are suspicious, decline or report any demands for bribe as they seek for services.

“Just like the government, I also urge you to put anti-corruption policies in your own business enterprises so that when the generation of leaders take over from you, the culture of accountability would have fully been entrenched in your businesses,’’ said Mr. Korir in a speech read on his behalf by Mr. Ibrahim Abdi, Under Secretary in the Ministry of Health during the First Suppliers’ Sensitization Forum on Thursday.

The forum is one of the many that the ministry intends to hold to encourage expeditious provision of goods and services to improve service delivery to Kenyans.

The PS revealed that the Ministry of Health has allocated sh532 million in the current financial year to firms owned by women, youths and Persons Living with Disability (PLWD) as part of the 30 per cent affirmative active requirement.

He encouraged the suppliers to actively participate in invitations to tender, arguing that the Ministry is obliged by law to allocate 30 per cent of procurements to the youth, women and PLWDs.

“Even though the 30 per cent is the minimum, anyone in the disadvantaged group is also qualified to compete for the 70 per cent provided he or she meets the requirements,” he added.

The PS revealed that the Ministry of Health has adopted a list of registered suppliers in the disadvantaged groups from Public Procurement Oversight Authority (PPOA) list, for the purpose of aligning the ministry operations with the performance contract for the current financial year.

The ministry procurement plan has set aside various items for the disadvantaged groups. The items includes supply of stationery, computers and accessories, furniture and fittings, cleaning materials, staff uniform, office cleaning services, design and printing of promotional materials, and among others.

It is a requirement that all public funded institutions not only recognize but also give business opportunities to the groups considered as youth, women and persons living with disabilities according to the laid down procedures and statutory laws of Kenya.