Cheza launches Kenya operations as scramble for sports gaming revenue gathers steam

New entrant Cheza Gaming Limited has launched operations in Kenya with a promise to offer sports lovers simple and easy games with instant returns while strictly adhering to the values of responsible gaming.

The home-grown company has started with a flagship product dubbed ‘Hela 5’ – a unique product that will allow sports enthusiasts to place bets during a live match. They, for instance, will be able to place a bet that a goal will be scored within the next five minutes. Should that happen, they win five times their stake instantly. This is a first for the Kenyan market.

“With two groups of potential players in the market today; players who play, but are underwhelmed by the current gaming experience and secondly people who want to play, but find sports betting complicated, hela5 offers a solution to this with a simple, easy and fun approach to betting,” said Barney Barrow, CEO and Founder of Cheza Gaming Ltd.

Players will be able to register and make their predictions for hela5 through a three channel player access; online through hela.co.ke; SMS hela to 29879 or USSD *633#. Other hela brand games that will be released into the market in the coming weeks include Vuvuhela, an easy to play sport betting solution and helasports, a sport content platform available online, SMS and mobile app.

According to GeoPoll 2017 Survey, Kenya has the highest number of sports betting enthusiasts in Sub-Saharan Africa. It is estimated by now that over 20 companies have been licensed as operators of the new and obviously lucrative gambling business whose tax revenues have tripled in two years according to the Kenya Revenue Authority.