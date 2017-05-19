Business news highlights May 19 2017 – Flash floods could aggravate food shortage, experts say

Flash floods could aggravate food shortage, experts say

Greater danger lies ahead as heavy rains that continue to pound most parts of the nation, experts have warned.

According to the charities, the heavy downpour in Northern and Coastal regions of the country will aggravate hunger and poverty who were hit hardest by the drought experienced in the country last year and part of this year.

The herders, who have already lost most of their livestock, continue to suffer losses as flood waters have swept away thousands of homes, food supplies and livestock.

The United Nations now estimates that close to three million Kenyans are in need of humanitarian aid.

Israeli software firm reveals ransomware infection map following May 12 cyber attack

Check Point Technologies, an Israeli multinational software company, has revealed a global map detailing an ongoing worldwide cyber attack that has put the country’s ICT experts on high alert.

The firm unveiled the global WannaCry Ransomware Infection Map at an annual cyber security event dubbed CPX Europe 2017. The event, which came to a close on Thursday, May 18, 2017, came just days after a global cyber attack was launched, affecting companies in Europe, the US and Kenya, among other nations.

WannaCry attacks have continued to target organisations around the world, mainly in India, the US, and Russia.

The Cabinet Secretary guaranteed the public that the government computer systems and networks including the information they held were secured.

Caterpillar to invest Ksh100 billion in Africa as group moves to deepen regional presence following Mantrac meet

US based engineering company, Caterpillar is seeking to deepen its presence in East Africa with a focus on Kenya.

Mantrac Kenya Limited, the sole authorized dealer for Caterpillar products, this week hosted one of the Group Presidents of Caterpillar, Rob Charter who was in the country in a bid to further boost the business in the market.

Speaking at the event, Charter acknowledged that Africa has a large growth potential and has the fastest growing middle class worldwide with the population expected to double by 2050, hence immense business prospects.

This being his first visit to the continent, he added that the company’s focus on Kenya as a key market was from findings from the World Bank and other international institutions on Kenya having the potential to be one of Africa’s great success stories from its growing youthful population, a dynamic private sector, and its pivotal role in East Africa.

In Kenya, the Caterpillar Foundation through Mantrac as dealers supports the Women’s Entrepreneurship Center. This public private partnership with the State Department is a community center that helps young women start businesses and gives them the education and other support they need to be successful. The Foundation also supports the United Nations Foundation programs in Kenya, which helps those in poverty.

"To help our customers succeed by lowering their costs and increasing their productivity, a large range of Equipment Management support and a Rental Purchase Option to our construction machinery are now being offered in Kenya." Caterpillar GM for Africa and the Middle East, David Picard

