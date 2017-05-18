Truecaller rolls out ad platform for African brands

Truecaller, one of the world’s leading communication platforms, has announced that it will start rolling out its ads platform in Africa, Truecaller Ads. Following the move, brands will now be able to utilize the Truecaller app to reach more than 40 million users in Africa.

The firm is eyeing Africa for its next phase of growth by targeting local startups and global brands to scale its business.

Truecaller launched contextual advertising for brands last year, using its Call Intent based advertising, and has registered significant success in this space. To date, the company has been focusing in India, and been working closely with Google Sales Team to scale its business. The daily impression on Truecaller’s ad platform has grown with over 200 per cent during the last six months. Key growth markets include: Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Ghana and Morocco. Regions like Nigeria and Egypt are seeing more than 5 million impressions per day, and the latter 15 million impressions.

“We are very excited to start rolling out our highly anticipated mobile ad platform in Africa. In today’s digital era where consumers spend a considerable amount of their time on their mobile devices, it’s time to engage with consumers in the most concerted manner for the mobile-first community,” said Chief Commercial Officer at Truecaller, Ted Nelson in a statement issued just hours ago.

“We are confident that our unique and innovative ad solutions will deliver excellent results and awareness for Brands in Africa as it already successfully has in other areas,” he added.

The increased traction comes from Truecaller’s constant innovation to make user communication seamless, which has resulted in existing advertisers deciding to continue investing their marketing budget in Truecaller’s ad platform. Early successful campaigns for global brands like Huawei, Sony, Motorola, and Lipton has been trialed in Africa. Cars45.com are the first partners in Nigeria to get onboard utilizing Truecaller Ads.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to roll out with Truecaller as its first advertising partners in West Africa. As a young and dynamic company, we pride ourselves on being disruptors for the Automotive Industry. We believe it’s time to change the car selling behavior in Nigeria and West Africa at Large to compete with the international scene and we believe that Truecaller will give us the ample opportunity to target our Niche Market,” said Cars45 Nigeria CEO, Etop Ikpe.

CARS45 is a Nigerian Tech start up currently changing the way Nigerians sell & buys cars. Cars45 currently has over 15 centers spread across Lagos and Abuja.