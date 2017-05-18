Subsidised maize flour to be available countrywide by May 21, Millers Association assures

The long awaited subsidized maize flour is expected to be distributed to all retail shops across the country by the end of the week, the government has confirmed.

The Cereal Millers Association (CMA) has stated that the program which began on Wednesday will see all retailers across the country sell the commodity at a fixed price of Sh90.

“We, therefore, expect that the GOK subsidized maize will be available countrywide in all smalls shops and supermarket by end of day Sunday, 21st May 2017,” the Association said in its latest address.

“We are happy to inform members of the public that government subsidized maize flour is already available in a number of small retail shops and kiosks countrywide plus in some supermarket stores like Tuskys, Clean Shelf, East Matt, Naivas and Uchumi stores,” CMA officials added. “We expect all retail chains including Nakumatt and Carrefour to have the GOK stamped stocks by end of day on Friday, 19th May 2017.”

The association has since assured the public that there is enough stock to be distributed to all parts of the country to alleviate suffering.

“We would like to clarify that the lack of maize flour in some retail chains does not in any way reflect a lack of maize flour in the country,” CMA officials said.

It further observed that some supplies might still be on the road and others will take a while as logistical hitches continue to be addressed.