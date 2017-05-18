Stop intimidating the courts, NCIC tells politicians

National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Chairman, Francis Ole Kaparo, has called on politicians to maintain patience and restraint as they await a court ruling on the appeal case by the Electoral Commission.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has asked the Court of Appeal to ensure the reversal of a ruling by the High Court on declaration of results and how that ruling aligns with the Constitution including Articles 138(3) and 138(10) and the implementation of amended sections 39 of the Elections Act.

Kaparo was responding to recent altercations from some politicians after the opposition demanded that IEBC withdraw the case or they will not participate in the coming general elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Nairobi on Wednesday, the Chairman said the direction taken by different parties to the debate is a threat to national cohesion and peaceful coexistence in the country as it prepares for elections.

Kaparo said that unnecessary utterances by politicians are causing tension amongst Kenyan voters who should be bracing themselves to make their good choices in a peaceful environment.

He further said independent institutions should be allowed to freely undertake their mandate as stipulated in their respective constituting Acts.

The Chairman added that in the event there is a dispute which is of legal nature, parties should seek redress through existing legal avenues.

Kaparo said the commission has been receiving alerts from cohesion monitors and the information is channeled to relevant administrative and security agencies for rapid response.

“From the just concluded party primaries, it is noted that some politicians were taking advantage of the youth to destabilize peace in their respective areas,” he said.

He added that the Commission is issuing a stern warning to politicians who may cause disruptions and that all law enforcement agencies are keenly monitoring individuals perpetrating violent acts.

Kaparo urged the political leaders to respect democracy and exercise their freedom of speech but in a responsible manner.

“In the spirit of national cohesion and integration, the Commission calls on all Kenyans to uphold peace before, during and after the forthcoming General Elections,” he stressed.

IEBC and a section of Jubilee MPs had earlier in the week accused the Opposition of intimidating independent institutions by threatening to boycott August polls over the case pending in court.