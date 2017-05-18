Sports highlights May 18 2017- Monaco wins French Ligue 1 title

Monaco wins French Ligue 1 title

Monaco, for the first time in 17 years clinched the Ligue 1 title after beating Saint-Etienne 2-0.

To be crowned the French champions for the eighth time , Monaco needed only one point.

Kylian Mbappe scored the first goal after a clean pass from captain Radamel Falcao. Valere Germain secured the win by scoring the second goal in injury time from close range.

The hosts already had secured the title even before kick-off, three points ahead of Paris St-Germain with just one game remaining and a wide goal difference.The new champions registered their 11th consecutive league win, successively lifting a trophy for the for the first time since year 2000.

Juventus on track for European treble

Juventus secured the first part of a possible domestic and European treble with an efficient display against Lazio in the Coppa Italia final.

Juve went ahead when Dani Alves’s side-footed volley bounced into the corner.

Leonardo Bonucci sealed victory when he prodded in and Lazio, playing in their own stadium, could not find a way back.

Serie A leaders Juve can clinch their sixth successive Scudetto this weekend and meet Real Madrid in the Champions League final on 3 June in Cardiff.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side settled the match in the opening 25 minutes as they became the first side to win the competition three times in a row.

Lazio were competing in their third final in five years, hoping to inflict a measure of revenge after Juve beat them 2-1 after extra-time in 2015.

Real Madrid moves close to winning La Liga Tittle

Jimmy Greaves’ 46-year European scoring record was broken by Cristiano Ronaldo as Real Madrid moved top of La Liga table. Ronaldo scored his 367th goal, passing the mark set by former England striker Greaves in 1971. John Guidetti gave 10-man Celta Vigo hope after he equalized but the hopes were shortlived when Ronaldo slotted in a second.

Karim Benzema scored the third goal and Toni Kroos sealed the win with a fourth goal. With a draw at Malaga who are in the 11th position on Sunday, Real will clinch La Liga, their first Spanish title since 2012.Rivals Barcelona must win their final game at home to Eibar and hope Zinedine Zidane’s side lose.