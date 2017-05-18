Ruto: Nairobi should be run by the Jubilee Party

Deputy President William Ruto has affirmed that Nairobi County should be run by the Jubilee Party.

Ruto, who will serve as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s running mate as the latter seeks re-election in August, said his party is well poised to “make Nairobi great again.”

“Manufacturing, value addition, industrialization, and agro-processing is our focus in the next five years. We believe IEBC will conduct a credible election and are ready to respect the will of Kenyans in August,” he explained.

“Jubilee leadership in Nairobi will make the city great again,” Ruto said.

“It will get rid of garbage, remove traffic jams, fix roads, improve security and create an enabling environment to do business,” he added.

The Deputy President was speaking shortly after Jubilee Party gubernatorial nominee for Nairobi, Senator Mike Sonko yesterday unveiled Vivo Energy Chief Executive Officer Polycarp Igathe as his running mate for the August 8 contest.

“Without a doubt I believe that this is the team which will restore the long lost glory of the Green City In The Sun,” Sonko said after the unveiling ceremony on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

“My choice of running mate reflects the corporate governance image that the residents of Nairobi would like to serve them,” he continued.

Sonko, who was accompanied by Deputy President Ruto, made the formal announcement at the party headquarters on Wednesday, a day after disclosing that Igathe had been selected as his deputy in the forthcoming General Election.

“In order to ensure, policy, development and political affairs of the county are run effectively and efficiently, I have brought on board a technocrat who will work alongside other county professionals to deliver on our mandate,” Sonko said at a press briefing.

Ruto has been boldly defensive of the Jubilee Party in the run-up to the general election. The Deputy President has been at the forefront of several rallies as the party moves to maintain its position and secure the State House seat in the August polls.

As such, Ruto has been quick to remind the public of his party’s achievements, initiatives and goals for the near and distant future.

“We have laid a firm foundation. The next five years will yield more transformation. We cannot develop the country without infrastructure, water harvesting, energy. Kenya is number two in Africa in terms of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). Our focus is on inviting more companies to invest in our country. Our desire is to elevate politics to be issue-based,” Ruto said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The Deputy President yesterday endorsed Sonko and his running mate.

On his part, Sonko said that under his administration, the structure of the County Inspectorate will be re-evaluated to align it to what he described as a “civilized manner of conducting business.”

Ruto has since commended the Sonko-Igathe alliance.

“I can say without fear of any contradiction that under the leadership of these great gentlemen we have a winning ticket for this great city of Nairobi. This city will have the most sensitive people centered leadership that we have been looking for,” he said.