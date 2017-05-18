News highlights May 18 2017

Anne Waiguru should not hold public office, say MPs

The political future of Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru is unknown after MPs called for the report on the National Youth Service scandal which acclaimed that she be barred from holding public office. In assessing the report by the Public Accounts Committee yesterday, the legislators maintained that those whose names are in the report should answer for their actions. Back in march, the committee had suggested that Waiguru, who had just clinched the Kirinyaga County Jubilee Party gubernatorial ticket, be banned from holding any public office is she is found guilty over the NYS fraud.

Taps in Nairobi schools run dry

Water shortage in the city in connection with the ongoing rationing program has hit public schools hard and it’s getting worse as many schools in the city have stopped paying their water bills.

The most affected are public primary schools that are under the obsolete areas of Nairobi City County. Madaraka Primary School taps have been dry since three months ago after they were disconnected by the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company (NWSC) following a debt amounting to ksh105,000, which must be settled completely before re-connection.

Student frustrated by teachers commits suicide

A student in form four hanged himself inside a classroom at St Charles Nyamkebe Mixed School Secondary in Nyando, Kisumu County.

Joseph Ogire Otieno is said to have killed himself following alleged differences with his teachers.

A night guard found his body hanging from the classroom ceiling. Kisumu County Education Director Sabina Aroni confirmed that they have received the suicide report and investigations are ongoing. County police boss Andrew Naibei also confirmed that investigations into the matter have been launched.