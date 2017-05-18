News highlights May 18 2017

Stop intimidating the courts, NCIC tells politicians

National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Chairman, Francis Ole Kaparo, has called on politicians to maintain patience and restraint as they await a court ruling on the appeal case by the Electoral Commission.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has asked the Court of Appeal to ensure the reversal of a ruling by the High Court on declaration of results and how that ruling aligns with the Constitution including Articles 138(3) and 138(10) and the implementation of amended sections 39 of the Elections Act.

Kaparo was responding to recent altercations from some politicians after the opposition demanded that IEBC withdraw the case or they will not participate in the coming general elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Nairobi on Wednesday, the Chairman said the direction taken by different parties to the debate is a threat to national cohesion and peaceful coexistence in the country as it prepares for elections.

Kaparo said that unnecessary utterances by politicians are causing tension amongst Kenyan voters who should be bracing themselves to make their good choices in a peaceful environment.

Subsidised maize flour to be available countrywide by May 21, Millers Association assures



The long awaited subsidized maize flour is expected to be distributed to all retail shops across the country by the end of the week, the government has confirmed.

The Cereal Millers Association (CMA) has stated that the program which began on Wednesday will see all retailers across the country sell the commodity at a fixed price of Sh90.

“We, therefore, expect that the GOK subsidized maize will be available countrywide in all smalls shops and supermarket by end of day Sunday, 21st May 2017,” the Association said in its latest address.

“We are happy to inform members of the public that government subsidized maize flour is already available in a number of small retail shops and kiosks countrywide plus in some supermarket stores like Tuskys, Clean Shelf, East Matt, Naivas and Uchumi stores,” CMA officials added. “We expect all retail chains including Nakumatt and Carrefour to have the GOK stamped stocks by end of day on Friday, 19th May 2017.”

The association has since assured the public that there is enough stock to be distributed to all parts of the country to alleviate suffering.

“We would like to clarify that the lack of maize flour in some retail chains does not in any way reflect a lack of maize flour in the country,” CMA officials said.

It further observed that some supplies might still be on the road and others will take a while as logistical hitches continue to be addressed.

Ruto: Nairobi should be run by the Jubilee Party



Deputy President William Ruto has affirmed that Nairobi County should be run by the Jubilee Party.

Ruto, who will serve as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s running mate as the latter seeks re-election in August, said his party is well poised to “make Nairobi great again.”

“Manufacturing, value addition, industrialization, and agro-processing is our focus in the next five years. We believe IEBC will conduct a credible election and are ready to respect the will of Kenyans in August,” he explained.

“Jubilee leadership in Nairobi will make the city great again,” Ruto said.

“It will get rid of garbage, remove traffic jams, fix roads, improve security and create an enabling environment to do business,” he added.

The Deputy President was speaking shortly after Jubilee Party gubernatorial nominee for Nairobi, Senator Mike Sonko yesterday unveiled Vivo Energy Chief Executive Officer Polycarp Igathe as his running mate for the August 8 contest.

“Without a doubt I believe that this is the team which will restore the long lost glory of the Green City In The Sun,” Sonko said after the unveiling ceremony on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

“My choice of running mate reflects the corporate governance image that the residents of Nairobi would like to serve them,” he continued.

Sonko, who was accompanied by Deputy President Ruto, made the formal announcement at the party headquarters on Wednesday, a day after disclosing that Igathe had been selected as his deputy in the forthcoming General Election.