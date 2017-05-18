Health Ministry extends free high blood pressure screening deadline as state moves to curb cases of hypertension

Health stakeholders have extended the deadline for free High Blood Pressure screening as they commemorate Wolrd’s Hypertension Day

The camping which commenced on the first day of the month targets to reach out to over 200,000 people in Kenya

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has extended the period for members of the public to measure their blood pressure in health centers, market places, and malls across the country at no cost.

Dr. Pacifica Onyancha, a healthcare practitioner specializing as a Psychiatrist from the MOH said High Blood Pressure (HBP) commonly known as hypertension has no symptoms even if it is at a dangerous level and might lead to stroke if not earlier controlled.

“HBP has no symptoms. We are offering free screening to ensure each and every one including less fortunate to know their blood pressure and be advised accordingly,” she said.

Dr. Onyancha, who was speaking during the 2017 commemoration of World Hypertension Day at Uhuru Park, established that the government – through the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders – will continue offering free HBP screening until the last day of the month.

However, stakeholders did not reveal how many people have been screened up to now adding that they are working harder to meet the set target.

Head of Directorate of Health Standards, Quality Assurance and Regulations Dr. Pacifica Onyancha with the head of Unit of Vaccine Services Dr. Ephantus Maree during the world hypertension day at Uhuru Park Yesterday.Photo: Edwin Gitobu/XNews.

A 2015 report from the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that over 30% of the global population – which translates to over 2 billion people – live with HBD.

Dr. Elijah Og. la a clinical cardiology from the University of Nairobi says, at least 25 per cent of Kenyans aged above 18 years have hypertension while over 50% of those aged above 50 years have HBP.

WHO yesterday revealed that Hypertension continues to affect millions across the world and leads to close to 7 million premature death every year across the globe.

He said a steady rise in consumption of fast food and high consumption of salt are two of the major causes of hypertension.

Scientific research says large consumption of alcohol, smoking habits, lack of exercises and poorly balanced diets increase chances of HBP.