Business news highlights May 18 2017

Atlas woes continue to pile up
Just days after Atlas African Industries Limited (Atlas) was delisted from the Nairobi Stocks Exchange and London Stocks Exchange, the company’s troubles seem to be far from over.
Atlas has announced the disposal of its Ethiopian glass making subsidiary- TEAP Glass PLC- to two existing shareholders, effectively leaving the company without assets.
This follows failed attempts to recover Sh 247 Million that was precipitously removed from Atlas and TEAP Glass’ bank account with the Development Bank of Ethiopia over claims of Tax Evasion.
The company’s nominated Kenyan adviser, I&M Burbidge Capital Limited, has also given notice of termination of its engagement with the company.
EU fines Facebook €110 million over misleading information on WhatsApp merger
Social networking service, Facebook, was on Thursday fined €110 million for giving misleading information during its acquisition of messaging service WhatsApp.
The European Union antitrust regulators noted that when taking over WhatsApp in 2014, Facebook had said that it could not match user accounts.
However, in 2016, Facebook introduced new terms of service and privacy policies that gave them access to WhatsApp users’ data.
While defending themselves, Facebook said that there were unintentional errors in their filings in 2014 but the European Commission had confirmed that they had not affected the outcome of the merger review.
Last week, Italy fined the US-based company €3.3 million for the same crime.
Uganda-based Indian firm to construct oil transportation network along Lake Victoria
Plans are under way to create an oil transportation network along Lake Victoria.
Uganda-based Mahadhi Infra Uganda Limited has already acquired 30 acres of land and the requisite machinery to put up the infrastructure necessary for the project to take off.
The company says work to build the barges – where petroleum supplies will be loaded from Kisumu and moved to Kampala – is already underway.
They are also working to put up an oil jetty and storage terminals on 30 acres of land in Bugiri district, completing a grand plan of a new petroleum transport system on Lake Victoria.
