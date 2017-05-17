State prepared for any cyber threats on its systems, CS Mucheru assures

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has assured Kenyans that the government is adequately prepared to prevent and eliminate any attack on its local cyberspace.

Mucheru says the government has heightened cyber monitoring and surveillance systems to avert any possibility of remote attack on clients’ computer systems and networks.

“The cybercrime threat is real and the Government is concerned about the escalating risk of eventualities within the region,” Mucheru told ‘Thought Leadership Forum on Cyber Security’ at a Nairobi hotel.

He said malicious encryption-based ransom software that infected computers running on the Windows operating system across the globe had devastating consequences.

And as such, the government is on high alert and keenly following the development following last week’s unique global cyber-attack that affected hundreds of thousands of computers in several countries,

The Cabinet Secretary guaranteed the public that the government computer systems and networks including the information they held were secured.

“The virus disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools. One case has been reported here in Kenya,” the CS said.

It is alleged the malicious encrypted virus affected more than 200, 000 computers in more than 150 countries in the recent past.

However, Mucheru cautioned the public, stating that even as the government is confident of the integrity and security of its computer and information systems, Kenyans should be extra careful and be on the look-out for malicious applications that attempt to infiltrate their personal computers and smart phone devices.

“Avoid clicking on unsolicited strange and suspicious links or opening attachments and emails from unfamiliar sources,” he advised.

The CS revealed that organizations in financial services sector are particularly vulnerable, as they significantly rely on financial technology to link to each other, financial markets and to other sectors of the economy.

With more than 75.3 per cent of Kenyan citizens formally included in financial services, logically, a corresponding increase in cyber security investments in the financial services sector is expected.

In the 2016 Cyber Security Report published by Serianu indicated that a whopping Sh17.5 billion ($175 million) has been pilfered from Kenya’s economy by savvy cybercriminals.