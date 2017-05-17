Sports headlines May 17 2017

Leicester City owner ready to buy Belgian club OH Leuven

Leicester City owners King Power International have agreed to purchase OH Leuven. The second-tier club, located just east of capital city Brussels, narrowly avoided relegation this season.The club’s board set a time limit in its search for investment and said King Power “was the only bidder who made a clear and coherent proposal”. Its directors said the deal “guarantees the future of the club, both financially and in sporting terms” adding that acquisition will be formally completed when the company has concluded due diligence. The 58-year-old bought Leicester in 2010, with the club winning promotion to the top flight four years later and claiming the Premier League title in 2015-16.

French Open denies Maria Sharapova a wildcard

Maria Sharapova will miss the French Open after tournament officials decided not to give the two-time champion a wildcard. The Russian was ranked too low to advance directly as she continues her return from a 15-month drugs ban. “There can be a wildcard for the return from injuries – there cannot be a wildcard for the return from doping,” French Tennis Federation (FFT) chief Bernard Giudicelli Ferrandini said. The French Open begins on 28 May. Sharapova was expecting to receive a wildcard either into the main draw or the qualifying tournament. Sharapova , now has to wait until 20 June to discover whether she is among the wildcards at the All England Club. The former world number one has not played a Grand Slam since she tested positive for heart disease drug meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open.

Keitany and Florence will not represent Kenya in London

The world women’s marathon record holder Mary Keitany and Chicago Marathon champion Florence Kiplagat have turned down invitations to represent Kenya at the World Championships in London August this year. Both of them thanked Athletics Kenya (AK) for the opportunity but confirmed that they will not be ready for the London championships having just participated in April’s London Marathon. Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge has not responded to his selection in the men’s team yet. Marathon champion Wilson Kipsang was also named in the team along with London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru. AK deputy president in charge of competitions, Paul Mutwii, gave the athletes until Friday to confirm their availability.

Top of Form