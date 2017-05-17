News highlights-May 17 2017 Kaparo claims NASA’s 10 million strong slogan is recipe for rejecting results

Kaparo claims NASA’s 10 million strong slogan is recipe for rejecting results

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has warned presidential hopefuls from putting Kenyans in anxiety by making baseless predictions on the number of votes they expect to bag in the August elections.

The cohesion agency noted that such declarations by candidates in recent political rallies amounted to putting the country on the precipice of possible post-poll violence if their predictions fail to come to fruition.

READ ALSO: NASA threatens to boycott August polls over presidential results

Commission chairman Francis Ole Kaparo gave the example of the Raila Odinga-led National Super Alliance (NASA) brigade which has set a political narrative running, claiming they have 10 million votes out of the 19 million registered voters.

“These politicians should stop playing with the minds of Kenyans. How can they issue such declarations yet the elections have not yet been held?” Kaparo asked during a press conference at the Safari Park Hotel today.

2017 is a two horse race. This has never happened in Kenya since the advent of Multipartism. NASA is now #10MillionStrong pic.twitter.com/HfCUlDhd8Q — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) May 4, 2017

Kenya issues Ebola alert after DR Congo outbreak

The Kenyan Government has issued an Ebola alert following an outbreak of the viral disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

A statement from the Ministry of Health said that holding rooms at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and other border points have been reactivated to isolate suspected cases.

Director of Medical Services Jackson Kioko stated that the ministry has also re-activated rapid response teams and will follow up cases of travellers with elevated body temperature, and asymptomatic cases.

READ ALSO: Ebola virus is unlikely to spread into Kenya, Health Ministry assures

“On 9th May, the World Health Organisation was informed of a cluster of undiagnosed illness and deaths including hemorrhagic symptoms in Likati Health zone, Bas Uele Province in the north of the Democratic Republic of Congo, bordering the Central African Republic,” he indicated.

He stated that high risk cases will be identified while awaiting possible transfer to isolation facilities after thorough assessment.

Sonko picks technocrat Igathe as running mate

Senator Mike Sonko has picked Vivo Energy Managing Director Polycarp Igathe to be his running mate for the Nairobi gubernatorial contest.

Sonko made the announcement after head-hunting the corporate guru as he strategises to put up a strong team to take on Governor Evans Kidero in the August election.

In a recent TV interview, Sonko said he was keen on having an experienced executive as his deputy to be able to fulfil his agenda if elected Nairobi Governor.

READ ALSO: Sonko: I am ready to work with my opponents, Kenneth and Wanjiru

According to an interview published in the Business Daily in 2015, Igathe graduated from University of Nairobi in 1995. While in university, he was the president of AIESEC.He got his first job in Australia working for Queensland Health as finance officer.