News headlines May 17 2017- Maraga answers Odinga over election results appeal

Maraga answers Odinga over election results appeal

Chief Justice David Maraga has cautioned politicians to stop intimidating the courts as it may set a bad precedent in the run up to the August 8th General Election.

Maraga says politicians and members of the public alike should steer clear of Judiciary affairs as a sign of respect to its independence.

“We request that politicians and other members of the public let the judiciary do its work,” said the CJ during the swearing-in of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu as a member of the Judicial Service Commission at the Supreme Court buildings yesterday.

“Judges and magistrates understand their role, they will decide cases of the facts and the law,” he continued.

His statement comes at a time when the National Super Alliance (NASA) has insisted that presidential results are tallied and election outcomes announced at polling stations.

NASA leaders had on Sunday at a rally in Nakuru warned the Court of Appeal against overturning a ruling that presidential results declared by the returning officer at the constituency are final.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) appealed against the High Court’s decision.

Chief Justice David Maraga advised that there was no possibility that judges and magistrates would be intimidated into making rulings in favour of intimidators.

“We do not want statements that are meant to intimidate judicial officers. Judges and magistrates will not determine cases on what is said but based on the law and facts,” he stated.

This as the electoral commission defended its decision to appeal against a ruling to have the presidential election results announced and declared at the constituency level, decrying interference to its independence.

NASA’s 10 million strong slogan is recipe for disputed results, Kaparo claims

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has cautioned politicians against declaring the number of votes they hope to garner in the August polls.

NCIC Chairman Francis ole Kaparo said such action may trigger voters to reject the outcome of the elections.

Kaparo claims NASA’s 10 million strong slogan is a recipe for disputed results.

“These politicians should stop playing with the minds of Kenyans. How can they issue such declarations yet the elections have not yet been held?” Kaparo asked during a press conference at the Safari Park Hotel today.

Kaparo who is attending a conference on peace, security and social enterprise for sustainable development warned presidential hopefuls from putting Kenyans in apprehension by making baseless predictions on the number of votes they expect to bag in the August elections.

He said declarations by Nasa leaders and their supporters in political rallies may be precipitate post-poll violence if their predictions fail to come to fruition.

The Chairman maintained that utterances by some leaders on the controversial issue of announcement of the presidential election results is a threat to national unity.

He said the opposition which has set a political narrative rolling, claims to have 10 million votes out of the 19 million registered voters.

“If it does not reach the numbers you predict, then you reject the outcome what happens to the country?” he noted.

Kaparo dismissed NASA’s 10 million strong slogan terming it a recipe for rejecting the results in the highly contested presidential race that has attracted 17 other candidates.

State prepared for any cyber threats on its systems, CS Mucheru assures



ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has assured Kenyans that the government is adequately prepared to prevent and eliminate any attack on its local cyberspace.

Mucheru says the government has heightened cyber monitoring and surveillance systems to avert any possibility of remote attack on clients’ computer systems and networks.

“The cybercrime threat is real and the Government is concerned about the escalating risk of eventualities within the region,” Mucheru told ‘Thought Leadership Forum on Cyber Security’ at a Nairobi hotel.

He said malicious encryption-based ransom software that infected computers running on the Windows operating system across the globe had devastating consequences.

And as such, the government is on high alert and keenly following the development following last week’s unique global cyber-attack that affected hundreds of thousands of computers in several countries,

The Cabinet Secretary guaranteed the public that the government computer systems and networks including the information they held were secured.

“The virus disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools. One case has been reported here in Kenya,” the CS said.

It is alleged the malicious encrypted virus affected more than 200, 000 computers in more than 150 countries in the recent past.

However, Mucheru cautioned the public, stating that even as the government is confident of the integrity and security of its computer and information systems, Kenyans should be extra careful and be on the look-out for malicious applications that attempt to infiltrate their personal computers and smart phone devices.

“Avoid clicking on u