NASA’s 10 million strong slogan is recipe for disputed results, Kaparo claims

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has cautioned politicians against declaring the number of votes they hope to garner in the August polls.

NCIC Chairman Francis ole Kaparo said such action may trigger voters to reject the outcome of the elections.

Kaparo claims NASA’s 10 million strong slogan is a recipe for disputed results.

“These politicians should stop playing with the minds of Kenyans. How can they issue such declarations yet the elections have not yet been held?” Kaparo asked during a press conference at the Safari Park Hotel today.

Kaparo who is attending a conference on peace, security and social enterprise for sustainable development warned presidential hopefuls from putting Kenyans in apprehension by making baseless predictions on the number of votes they expect to bag in the August elections.

He said declarations by Nasa leaders and their supporters in political rallies may be precipitate post-poll violence if their predictions fail to come to fruition.

The Chairman maintained that utterances by some leaders on the controversial issue of announcement of the presidential election results is a threat to national unity.

He said the opposition which has set a political narrative rolling, claims to have 10 million votes out of the 19 million registered voters.

“If it does not reach the numbers you predict, then you reject the outcome what happens to the country?” he noted.

Kaparo dismissed NASA’s 10 million strong slogan terming it a recipe for rejecting the results in the highly contested presidential race that has attracted 17 other candidates.

Jubilee Party allied politicians led by National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale downplayed the alliance’s projections as propaganda and hogwash, urging them to prepare for defeat in the polls.