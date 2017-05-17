It can only get better for Jimmy Gait from here

Few artistes in the music industry have had the sorts of creative hits and misses that Jimmy Gait has had. Many musicians choose one genre, one

Many musicians choose one genre, one lane and one vision and generally stick to that, but Jimmy Gait has been all over the place. One of his first hits “Furi Furi” was popular in a certain demographic but the song itself was not without its critics. To some the hit seemed gimmicky, non-Gospel and had a ridiculous dance that accompanied it. People still remember “Furi Furi” dance though and that must mean something. But artistically, Jimmy Gait had the most success of his career in those early days.

These days he is something of a punchline. When we think of Jimmy Gait, ‘runaway success’ isn’t the first thing that instantly comes to mind. “Hello” the cover he did of British singer Adele’s song is the most immediate thought. That, and all its utter terribleness.

Jimmy Gait has had a roller-coaster ride with his music, but what’s disappointing is his creative triumphs do not get the attention they deserve. We readily hang onto “Yesu

We readily hang onto “Yesu Ndiye Sponsor” but overlook “Cool Your Temper”. The former should never have been made, but the latter is a delightful, beautifully shot song–that nobody talks about.

It is apparent that Jimmy Gait must have a kick-ass publicity strategy that keeps him in the news once in the while, that is incredibly efficient and less scandalous than the one Willy Paul employs: Because there is absolutely no reason that he should reply to all the “Internet trolls and Memes” as he puts it. The rationale behind it, according to the man himself, is, “Sometimes I always see what people want me to sing about and I am like ‘That can be a hit!’” Only Jimmy Gait reasons like this.

Not every situation needs a song to go along with it but don’t tell that to the “Kuna Day” hitmaker. Whichever way, Jimmy Gait will release a song, a response that is two years too late and it will be an auditory disaster. Commenters online have had their wheels turning over the title of new songs. Some of the funniest include; ‘Yesu Ndiye Unga,’ ‘Meli ya mbinguni haina delay,’ ‘Patia Shetani Blue Ticks’ and ‘Yesu ndiye independent candidate (kuingia mbinguni).’

We’ll laugh at it and maybe forget it, maybe not, but one thing is for sure, we will be talking about it.