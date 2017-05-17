General Electric announces plan to boost Kenyan firms’ profits, create employment opportunities

Through Predix, the first industrial operating system, the company is pioneering technologies to help companies capitalize on the industrial internet, fuelling productivity and value from existing assets and enabling new business models and growth potential

Getty Maleku, Chief Financial Officer for GE Africa says Kenya has huge opportunity to benefit from digital industrial revolution and leap-frog existing industrial models and quickly improve competitiveness in global economy

GE says that digitizing the electric sector alone has the potential to create over 3 million new jobs in a decade. The firm believes that if all sectors of the economy can tap into digital transformation, each and every Kenyan citizen will have a job by the year 2030

General Electric (GE), the world’s premier digital industrial company, has announced plans to help companies and business owners in Kenya make profits from across all sectors of the economy.

The commitment by GE comes at a time when business owners in Kenya are currently facing a tough operating environment which has seen them sink into losses, a move that has led to thousands of workers being laid off in what the company’s term as a cost-cutting initiative.

“We are excited to bring our cutting edge digital solutions and expertise to Kenyan businesses to optimize operational and business innovations for increased productivity and profit,” said Maleku.

GE says it would only use technology to help both new and existing firms which have been making losses come back to their profitability confirming that Predix has the capacity to help firms save up to $750 million (Sh77.6 billion) annually, a figure that is estimated to more than double in the near future.

Abu Sulemana, Chief Information Officer for GE Africa says over forty of GE’s Oil and Gas customers in some parts of the continent are currently using Digital solutions to optimize operations, a move that prompted them to extend the service to Kenyan market due to the country’s history in economic growth.

A recent report by the World Economic Forum (WEF) revealed that there is a significant opportunity in the electric sector for digitization to create jobs. It is estimated that digital initiatives will create up to 3.45 million new jobs by 2015 translating to 10.7 percent job growth in the electricity industry.