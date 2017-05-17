Business highlights May 17 2017 – ICT Ministry tells Kenyans to watch out for malicious phone apps

Healthcare company launches new media awards

German pharmaceutical and medical company has launched awards for health-centric journalists.

The Merck More Than a Mother Media Recognition Awards will recognize and appreciate journalists who will most informatively and accurately cover compelling stories about infertile women or couples.

The awards, sponsored by the world’s oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company, aim at building awareness about the crucial role that media can play in breaking the infertility stigma.

Journalists whose coverage will enhance public engagement and understanding of infertility stigma and the need to change the African perception will be honoured.

The stories submitted should be in a form of articles with photos, or three to five minute videos recorded using smart devices.

Digital platform K3 offers taxi drivers opportunity to earn extra money:

A new digital innovation is giving Kenyan e-taxi drivers a chance to own ‘online on-board stores’, converting their passengers into customers for original brands sold on the platform at subsidized prices.

The digital shopping platform, K3 Retail, requires drivers to use android devices to register as K3 store shop owners by simply installing the app on their devices.

Once verified and approved, the drivers can allow their clients to shop on K3 Retail using the registered devices.

Each sale made through the device is noted, verified and approved by the Retail managers, and the purchased item delivered within 24 hours.

The driver earns a commission on every purchase made.

Watch out for malicious phone apps, CS warns Kenyans

Kenyans have been advised to be on the lookout for malicious applications in their personal computers and mobile phone devices, in the wake of global ransomware virus WannaCry.

Information, Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary (CS) Joe Mucheru urged Kenyans to stay alert in case any questionable application tries to infiltrate their devices.

Speaking during the Thought Leadership Forum on Cyber Security Forum on Tuesday, the CS assured Kenyans that government computer systems and networks are secure.

The malware, which started spreading on Friday has so far affected over 300,000 devices in 150 countries.

At least five companies in Kenya have been affected.