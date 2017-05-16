Sports headlines May 16 2017 – Sanchez feared to miss tonight’s Sunderland clash

Sanchez feared to miss tonight’s Sunderland clash

Arsenal’s top scorer Alexis Sanchez is facing a fitness test to confirm whether he will play in tonights Premier League clash against bottom place Sunderland while midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain already ruled out..Sanchez was withdrawn with a thigh injury during Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Stoke City on Saturday that kept Wenger’s team in the run for a top-four position. Defender Laurent Koscielny is also doubtful due to a calf problem. Arsenal are currently fifth in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Manchester City and four adrift of third-placed Liverpool, who have played a game more. Arsenal need one of their rivals to slip up to have a shot at Champions League qualification, but Wenger is pleased by the desire his team have showed in recent weeks, with the win at Stoke marking their third consecutive league victory.

Juventus required to concentrate on Lazio cup final

Coach Massimiliano Allegri has called for high-piches Juventus to atone for failing to secure the Serie A title last weekend, by beating Lazio in the Italian Cup final tomorrow. Juventus, who will be facing Real Madrid in the Champions League final on June 3, needed just a point at Roma on Sunday to secure a record sixth consecutive Italian league title.But a stunning 3-1 reverse left the giants just four points ahead of Roma with two games remaining, more pressure ahead of their bid for a third successive league and Cup double. Juve is set to claim an all-time Serie A record of six consecutive titles if they beat relegation-threatened Crotone in Turin next Sunday.But, after losing the ultimate chance to celebrate securing the scudetto at the home of their arch rivals, the pressure is now on to make sure there is no repeat.Winning a treble, seven years after Inter Milan achieved the feat under the helm of Jose Mourinho in 2010, has been Juve’s ambition all season.

Wanyama: Delighted after a win

Victor Wanyama described Totttenham Hotspurs’ win over Manchester United as a good ending to a great season which has seen the team remain in the second position behind champions Chelsea.Wanyama topped performance with a beautiful opening goal that saw Spurs beat Manchester United 2-1.”I am happy with our team performance and I am glad I scored an important goal. It was an all-round performance from the entire team that has culminated in a good season for us despite missing out on the title. It’s always a nice feeling scoring for your team on important occasions,” . Harambee Stars captain joined Spurs from Southampton last summer, in the process reuniting with his former Saints boss Mauricio Pochettino. Tottenham are unbeaten at home, managing 13 wins this season.